Training company announces new employability programmes in Kent, Essex and Hertfordshire

Etraining has announced its collaboration with the Department of Work and Pensions for free employability training and skills Kent, Essex and Hertfordshire.

KENT, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etraining, a leading provider of Apprenticeships, Diplomas and work-based learning, has recently announced its collaboration with the Department of Work and Pensions. The employability programme, which will cover Kent, Essex and Hertfordshire, will help people with area gain qualifications in forklifting, security training, CCTV, CSC, childcare and Feed a Family for a Fiver. The latter will start on the 18th of November and will cover the Kent region.

CSCS and ForkLift Truck courses are offered free of charge when alongside employability skills for those that are unemployed. We have two specialist options for Forklift Truck training or CSCS training to be completed alongside Employability Skills. These are fully funded to those that are unemployed and each course lasts around two weeks.

The Door Supervisor course is ideal for anyone wishing to get SIA Licence and work in the security industry as a door supervisor or security guard. The course is based on the relevant SIA specification for learning and qualifications and is supported by Skills for Security, the standards setting body for the security industry and the SIA, which regulates the private security industry.

With a valid SIA Door Supervisor Licence, you are permitted to work in a wide variety of environments. From retail security to working the doors in high-end night clubs. Security professionals who have a door supervisor licence can also carry out other activities, for example work as security guards and keyholders.

Another course offered free of charge through the employability programme includes the SIA-accredited CCTV Operator course, which can help you develop the skills and knowledge required to effectively operate and maintain CCTV systems, which are widely used in security and surveillance applications. This can increase your employment opportunities and career prospects in the security industry.

“Our employability offering aims to give opportunities and support to those who want to find a route back into employment”, explained Caroline Knight, Assistant Director at the Twin Group. “The courses are open and free of charge to all those located in the Kent, Essex and Hertfordshire area who do not have similar level qualifications. We are so proud of this initiative and we are grateful to the DWP for their continued help and support. If you are interested in any of these courses, please get in touch for additional information and registrations on caroline.knight@etraining-uk.com or ring us 0800 328 8331.”

