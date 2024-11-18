EK3 Technologies Hosts Informative Lunch & Learn on AI, Productivity, and Cybersecurity

Learn AI strategies, productivity hacks, and cybersecurity insights at EK3 Technologies’ Lunch & Learn on December 4th.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 4th, 2024, at 11:45 AM, EK3 Technologies will host a Lunch & Learn event titled “From AI Hacks to Cyber Attacks: What Every Business Owner Needs to Know.”The event aims to educate small business owners, IT professionals, and executives about the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, productivity techniques, and cybersecurity measures.The Lunch & Learn will cover three key topics:Artificial Intelligence Applications: An overview of how AI is being used to streamline business operations and improve efficiency.The Sandwich Method: A productivity approach designed to enhance workflow and increase effectiveness.Cybersecurity Strategies: Best practices for protecting businesses against modern cyber threats.“Understanding these critical areas is essential for businesses looking to stay competitive and secure,” said Earl Kelly, Owner at EK3 Technologies.The event will feature expert discussions and opportunities for attendees to engage with peers in the industry. Participants will also have the chance to ask questions and gain insights into implementing these strategies within their organizations.EK3 Technologies, known for its comprehensive IT solutions, emphasizes the importance of continuous learning to adapt to technological advancements. The Lunch & Learn underscores the company’s commitment to providing valuable resources for business growth and security.Event Details:Date: December 4th, 2024Time: 11:45 AMLocation: Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse 4784 Town Center Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246Registration: Advance registration is recommended, as space is limited.For more information or to register, https://ek3.live/lnldec or contact Tyler McMahan, Cyberrisk@ek3tech.com, (904) 907-8501.About EK3 TechnologiesEK3 Technologies delivers IT management solutions that simplify and secure business operations. The company focuses on helping organizations operate more efficiently and safeguard against cybersecurity threats.

