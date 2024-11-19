Key Market Driver in Structural Adhesives Industry 2024: Rise In Construction Activities Fuels Market Growth

Structural Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The structural adhesives market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.” — The Business Research Company

The structural adhesives market has experienced robust growth, expected to rise from $16.13 billion in 2023 to $17.26 billion in 2024 at a 7% CAGR. Key factors include synthetic polymer development, aerospace industry expansion, increased composite material use, demand for lightweight vehicles, and growth in construction.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Structural Adhesives Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The structural adhesives market is set to expand to $22.72 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Growth factors include the increasing complexity of products, globalization, compliance with regulations, R&D investments, and a focus on sustainable products. Key trends involve high-performance materials, smart adhesives, green chemistry, recyclability, biodegradability, and hybrid systems.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Structural Adhesives Market Expansion?

The growth in construction activities is expected to propel the structural adhesives industry. Construction activities involve planning, designing, and building residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, with an increase attributed to urbanization, government initiatives, infrastructure projects, and population growth. Structural adhesives enhance material strength and durability, supporting demand for faster, reliable solutions in expanding construction activities by efficiently bonding diverse substrates.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Structural Adhesives Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market are Illinois Tool Works Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Sika Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, E I du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Arkema SA, Huntsman Advanced Materials, Ashland Performance Materials, HB Fuller Company, Tesa SE, Ellsworth Adhesives, Bostik SA, Delo Industrial Adhesives.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Structural Adhesives Market Size?

Top companies in the structural adhesives industry are utilizing methacrylate technology to enhance bonding performance, especially for applications requiring high strength and durability. Methacrylate adhesives exhibit strong adhesion to substrates like metals, composites, and plastics.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Structural Adhesives Market?

1) By Product Type: Epoxy, Acrylic, Urethanes, Cyanoacrylate, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Other Technologies

3) By Substrate: Metal, Composite, Wood, Plastic

4) By Application: Building And Construction, Automotive, Bus And Truck, Wind, Marine, Rail, Aerospace, Other Application

Asia-Pacific’s Role as the Foremost Player in the Structural Adhesives Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the structural adhesives market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Structural Adhesives Market Definition?

Structural adhesives are high-strength adhesives used to bond load-bearing components, offering durable and lasting bonds that resist environmental factors like heat, moisture, and chemicals, effectively replacing mechanical fasteners such as bolts and welds.

The Structural Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Structural Adhesives Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Structural Adhesives Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into structural adhesives market size, structural adhesives market drivers and trends, structural adhesives global market major players, structural adhesives competitors' revenues, structural adhesives global market positioning, and structural adhesives market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

