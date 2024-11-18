Submit Release
Vanishing Treasures – Protecting Endangered Mountain Species

Tackling the twin crisis of biodiversity loss and climate change is one of the most important challenges mankind is facing in the 21st century.

Since 2019, UNEP’s Vanishing Treasures programme, funded by the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, has been working to conserve three iconic and Endangered mountain species threatened by climate change, while supporting local mountain communities who live alongside them – the snow leopard in Central Asia (Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan), the Royal Bengal tiger in the Hindu-Kush Himalayas (Bhutan), and the mountain gorilla in the Greater Virunga Landscape (Uganda, Rwanda).

UNEP is excited to launch this impact film highlighting the key achievements from 2019-2024. To learn more about the project, visit our website at www.vanishingtreasures.org

