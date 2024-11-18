TRL Joins The Binary Holdings Ecosystem to Bring Fractional Real Estate Ownership to Millions via The Binary Network

TRL partners with The Binary Holdings to offer fractional real estate ownership via The Binary Network, democratizing access to tokenized property investments.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Real Lifestyle (TRL), the world’s first 360° real-world asset (RWA) ecosystem uniting home subscription living with on-chain fractionalized real estate, has partnered with The Binary Holdings (TBH), a leading provider of Web3 infrastructure and enterprise solutions. This collaboration will see TRL’s fractional real estate ownership model integrated into The Binary Network, The Web3 Distribution Layer, democratizing unprecedented access to tokenized property investment for millions.Through this partnership, TRL and TBH are addressing one of the most promising Real-World Asset (RWA) use cases on the blockchain: fractional real estate ownership. TRL’s platform will allow users to own a fraction of valuable property assets, earn interest and yield, all while using their dApp that will be seamlessly deployed within The Binary Ecosystem. This integration will make real estate ownership increasingly accessible to the everyday user, lowering the barriers to entry that typically limit such opportunities to the affluent.Web3 has been hailed as a game-changer in finance, yet mass adoption remains a key challenge. With millions of dApps and just over 10 million daily active wallets, the ecosystem lacks the user base to fully thrive. By integrating with The Binary Network, TRL will be able to access over 100 million wallets belonging to the users of the enterprise companies working with The Binary Holdings, fast-tracking Web3's path to true mass adoption.Real-world assets like real estate have the potential to be the key to unlocking mass adoption, as they represent tangible and stable value. The ability to fractionally invest in these assets directly from a dApp simplifies the process for users who may not have prior experience with blockchain or digital assets. This partnership will test the viability of RWAs in providing users with both financial returns and access to one of the most stable forms of investment—real estate."We believe that RWAs, especially fractional real estate, represent one of the most promising use cases for blockchain technology," said Manit Parikh, CEO of The Binary Holdings. "Through this partnership, we will not only expose millions of users to the benefits of property ownership but also showcase how blockchain can be used to unlock financial opportunities that were previously inaccessible to the masses. The Binary Network is designed to bring these real-world solutions to a wider audience, and we're excited to see the impact this collaboration will have."For TBH, this partnership with TRL marks another milestone in its mission to democratize access to digital and real-world assets. By leveraging its secure, scalable blockchain infrastructure, TBH will empower TRL to offer millions of users the chance to own a portion of real estate, something that was traditionally reserved for high-net-worth individuals or institutional investors."At TRL, we believe that the future of real estate is not just about ownership, but about accessibility. By partnering with The Binary Holdings, we’re breaking down the traditional barriers to global property investments, enabling millions of people to unlock the wealth-building potential of real estate through fractional ownership. This partnership isn't just about technology; it's about creating a more inclusive financial system where opportunities are open to all, regardless of background or wealth. Together, we’re laying the foundation for a new era of real estate, powered by Web3." said Yen Ray Ng, Chief Strategy Officer of TRL.About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings (TBH) provides Web3 infrastructure solutions for telecommunication companies and banks in emerging economies. With over 169 million current users, TBH offers indispensable scalable, cost-effective, and efficient infrastructure services crucial for driving the adoption of tokenized and Web3 solutions, facilitated by its native utility token, $BNRY, which powers all transactions and interactions within The Binary Holdings Ecosystem.About TRLThe Real Lifestyle (TRL) is the world’s first end-to-end RWA ecosystem. Real estate tokenization will be a stepping stone towards solving real world problems with TRL launching the World's First Home Subscription Service on the back of its tokenized properties, offering its users the ultimate flexibility to stay anywhere across the globe. This is the first product to launch from its consumer product inventory. Launching on Base chain, TRL will operate with two tokens: real estate asset-backed token ($TRLX) and utility token ($TRLCO).

