In Kherson, Despite Constant Shelling By Russian Troops, People Continue To Lead An Active Social Life

Kherson Regional Charitable Foundation "Union" opened Club of Active Citizens in Kherson despite constant shelling by Russian troops Kherson citizens are studying how to protect themselves from radiation, nuclear, and chemical threats Club member at the training about psychological theme

Despite Russian troops' constant shelling of Kherson, Fund "Union" created the Club of Active Citizens, where people develop strategies for recovery and study.

KHERSON, KHERSON, UKRAINE, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kherson is a city in the south of Ukraine, 130 km from the Crimea. The only regional center in Ukraine that was occupied by Russian troops for 9 months, was liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and has been under constant shelling for 2 years after its liberation.The security situation in Kherson has significantly worsened over the past few months. In addition to continuous artillery shelling, attacks by guided aerial bombs, and attack drones, daily massive drops of ammunition from drones on the civilian population, remote mining of city streets have been added.The threat from enemy drones is present in everyday life in the Kherson region. Civilians and their cars, utility workers, and ambulances are under attack by enemy drones. More than 3,000 explosives were dropped on the citizens of Kherson last month.Before the full-scale invasion, 320,000 people lived in Kherson, and now there are 80,000, and the majority are elderly people, pensioners, and disabled people. But there are also about 5,000 children living there. No educational institutions are operating in Kherson because they are also targets of attacks by the Russian military, and an entire generation of children have grown up here who are forced to study online.However, despite constant shelling by Russian troops , people continue to lead an active social life. In the current conditions, all active social life takes place underground in bomb shelters.In one of such bomb shelters, the Kherson Regional Charitable Foundation "Union" created the Kherson Club of Active Citizens, attended by volunteers, teachers, heads of condominiums, and simply active citizens. They jointly discuss the problems of the city and the region, develop strategies for the restoration of Kherson , and also study. In particular, the club members studied how to:- Monitor public procurement in conditions of recovery and reconstruction.- Provide psychological first aid in crises and self-help during acute stress reactions.- Protect themselves from radiation, nuclear, and chemical threats.- Protect themselves from Russian drones that "hunt" for people.- Communicate during the war with veterans and warriors.Also, the Foundation attracts additional resources to purchase protective equipment for Club members following the event's theme. For example, the meeting participants on protection against radiation and chemical hazards received protective masks, glasses, and specialized clothing.Life in Kherson and Kherson Oblast won’t be easy for the next few years, even if a war ends. But strong civil society is the key to the restoration and return to life of those territories that were occupied and where active hostilities took place.Join our social networks to understand what is happening in the deoccupied part of the Kherson region: https://www.facebook.com/fundunion Or contact us if you have any questions: office@fundunion.org

