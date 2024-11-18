Submit Release
MEC Wessels Morweng engage stakeholders in Stilfontein , 18 Nov

The North West MEC responsible for the portfolio of Community Safety and Transport Management, Wessels Morweng will be engaging the stakeholders in Stilfontein on the plan to resurface illegal miners. 

After the meeting the MEC will engage the media practitioners at the Stilfontein Police Station at 14:00. 

For enquiries and interviews:
Media Liaison Officer
Mr Charles Matlou 
Cell: +27 72 444 3093

For more information, contact Communication Services Acting Director:
Ms Yvonne Maqoboza
Cell: +27 83 283 3108
Email: ymaqoboza@nwpg.gov.za
 

