MEC Wessels Morweng engage stakeholders in Stilfontein , 18 Nov
The North West MEC responsible for the portfolio of Community Safety and Transport Management, Wessels Morweng will be engaging the stakeholders in Stilfontein on the plan to resurface illegal miners.
After the meeting the MEC will engage the media practitioners at the Stilfontein Police Station at 14:00.
