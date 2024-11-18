Children’s Global ‘Stomping for Peace’ Campaign reaches the United Nations

Stomping For Peace

Every day children are dying. We are stomping for peace, please stop the war.” — A 9-year-old girl, Snokuhle from Eswatini, in Southern Africa

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As war continues to devastate millions of children worldwide, they are uniting in a powerful global campaign to demand peace. On November 19, the eve of World Children’s Day, their call will reach the United Nations through 'Stomping for Peace,' a campaign initiative urging world leaders to act.The campaign, organized by SOS Children’s Villages, raises the voices of children globally as they call on leaders to prioritize children’s best interest over warfare; peace over conflict, and to adhere to their rights.With every step, children such as Emiel, 14, from Belgium, are sending a clear message: “War affects all of us. We are all sad, scared and angry.“A 9-year-old girl, Snokuhle from Eswatini, in Southern Africa, adds: “Every day children are dying. We are stomping for peace, please stop the war.”A Global Call for Peace, Led by ChildrenOn World Children’s Day, the ‘Stomping for Peace’ video will be released with contributions from children in 38 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. World renowned DJ-producer Martin Garrix, an International Friend of SOS Children’s Villages, is supporting the campaign by offering his song AURORA as the soundtrack for the video, which shows children stomping for peace.Martin Garrix says: “No one wants war, and it’s often children who suffer the most. I’m honored to support this campaign with my music and raise awareness for those affected.”Children call for action at the UNOn the eve of World Children’s Day, children‘s demands will be presented at an event at the United Nations, calling for urgent action based on the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Article 38 of the Convention – which marks its 35th anniversary this year - obligates nations to protect children from the dangers of armed conflict and toprioritize their safety and well-being.The UN event will take place on Tuesday, November 19, from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. EST. To participate online, register here . The event will also be livestreamed on LinkedIn The ‘Stomping for Peace’ campaign demands urgent actions from leaders:1. Stop violence against children now. Enforce immediate ceasefires, protect civilians, and take concrete steps to prevent armed conflicts.2. Enforce international humanitarian law. Hold violators accountable to break the cycle of impunity.3. Ensure children receive essential aid. Deliver food, shelter, healthcare, education, and safe evacuation to children in conflict zones. Provide alternative care for those who lose parental support.4. Support families and prevent separation. End conflicts to keep families together, and address the long-term mental health effects of war on children and their caregivers.“Children everywhere are deeply aware of how violence affects them and their peers,” says Dereje Wordofa, President of SOS Children’s Villages International. “They know the fear and sadness caused by war and conflict, and they’re determined to make their voices heard.”This campaign gives them a platform to speak up, drawing attention to the hardships faced by nearly 470 million children living with the effect of war and conflict. According to UNICEF, more than 30 million children have been displaced by conflict; many of them enslaved, trafficked, abused and exploited and large numbers without a secure status, often denied access to basic rights such as education and healthcare.From Ukraine and Sudan to Gaza and Lebanon, war and armed conflict is tearing families apart. A recent report by SOS Children’s Villages cited war and violence as key drivers of child-family separation, as children witness their parents being killed or find themselves separated when fleeing a conflict zone.“Through ‘Stomping for Peace,’ children are standing up for their right to a safe and peaceful future,“ says Angela Rosales, CEO of SOS Children’s Villages International. “Their voices are a reminder that protecting children should be our highest priority.“Join us in supporting children on November 20th – every stomp is a step toward peace.For more information, contact Bertil Videt, Head of Global Communications: press@sos-kd.org.About SOS Children’s VillagesSOS Children's Villages, founded in 1949, is the world's largest non-governmental organization focused on supporting children and young people without parental care, or at risk of losing it.Child neglect, abuse and abandonment is everywhere. Families are at risk of separation. Locally led, we work in more than 130 countries and territories to strengthen families who are under pressure so they can stay together. When this is not in a child or young person's best interests, we provide quality care according to their unique needs.

With partners, donors, communities, children, young people and families, we enable children to grow up with the bonds they need to develop and become their strongest selves. We speak up for each child's rights and advocate for change so all children can grow up in a supportive environment. We speak up for each child's rights and advocate for change so all children can grow up in a supportive environment.Our work is guided by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the UN Guidelines for the Alternative Care of Children.To learn more, visit www.sos-childrensvillages.org

