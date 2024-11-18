New partners in the pipeline as water construction opportunities flow to industry

Three specialist pipeline companies have been signed up to support the delivery of SA Water’s record $3.3 billion capital program, as more opportunities for work were today shared with South Australia’s construction industry.

Announced at a special forum this morning, BMD, Diona and Leed Engineering and Construction will share in up to $700 million worth of work over the next four years, including laying trunk water and sewer pipes that will enable new houses to be built.

The capital program includes an unprecedented $1.5 billion investment, announced as a key initiative of the Premier’s Housing Roadmap, to increase capacity of the water and sewer network through upgrades to pipes, pump stations and tanks to unlock a potential 40,000 new allotments across the state.

Infrastructure projects will primarily target Adelaide’s northern growth front, including areas such as Angle Vale, Riverlea and Roseworthy to maximise the number of new houses enabled through this investment.

The three companies will increase SA Water’s capacity to deliver this infrastructure, which requires a significant volume of pipeline to duplicate and upsize existing trunk mains, with its supply chain already including three major framework partners.

Leed Engineering and Construction are already poised to start pre-construction work to inform the alignment for new underground trunk water mains, which are set to be installed from early 2025 and will unlock capacity for new houses in Angle Vale.

Beyond housing growth infrastructure, the specialist pipelayers will deliver a range of other projects across SA Water’s capital program, such as upgrades to the Beetaloo and Port Pirie South major trunk mains.

The breadth and scale of this program means there are also significant opportunities for more companies within the construction industry to work alongside SA Water.

More than 250 industry members, including peak bodies such as the Civil Contractors Federation and Master Builders Association, were this morning briefed on four tender opportunities to support the delivery of critical infrastructure across the state.

This included tenders for SA Water’s Water Main Relay (Metropolitan), Extensions and Connections, Engineering panel, and Capital Delivery Professional Services panel.

Collectively, these new tenders represent $398 million worth of direct work across the remaining three years of the utility’s capital program, commencing from 1 July 2025.

As part of the forum, SA Water also shared its two-year capital project forward plan and subcontracting opportunities available through its existing construction partners.

Across these approximately 120 projects, which include the delivery of new infrastructure to support housing growth and an upgrade of the Morgan to Whyalla Pipeline, there will be $799 million in opportunities for subcontracting work via SA Water’s partners.

This work will cover specialist disciplines such as concrete rehabilitation, earthworks, metal fabrication and structural steelwork.

During the expo-style forum, prospective companies also had opportunities to interact with SA Water and its construction partners to learn more about the upcoming work to grow and maintain the state’s water and wastewater networks.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

The Malinauskas Government is investing in the state’s future, by providing essential housing infrastructure and long-term job security for our skilled workforce.

Work is already underway on this four-year project, with the first pipes going in the ground in the northern suburbs.

These companies will play a pivotal role in delivering the record capital program which will build network capacity and enable future expansion.

This investment will create hundreds of local jobs and future opportunities for SA subcontractors.

Attributable to Rebecca Pickering, CEO of Civil Contractors Federation SA

Civil contractors in this state are ready to deliver the critical infrastructure needed to increase the supply of new homes.

The record capital works program will secure long term jobs and help train more apprentices - upskilling a generation of future workers.

Holding procurement forums is an important aspect of these programs, as it details the future opportunities for our local companies and their workforce.