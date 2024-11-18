Financial Advisory Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Financial Advisory Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Financial Advisory Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The financial advisory market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $261.95 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The financial advisory market has experienced steady growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $206.76 billion in 2023 to $215.92 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as economic conditions, demographic shifts, market volatility, globalization, and rising wealth levels.

What Is the Future Market Size of the Global Financial Advisory Market and Its Yearly Growth Rate?

The financial advisory market is expected to experience steady growth over the next few years, reaching $261.95 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be driven by factors such as the evolving regulatory landscape, the rise of sustainable and ESG investing, increasing demand for retirement planning services, the trend toward personalization and customization, and greater collaboration with fintech companies.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Financial Advisory Market Expansion?

The growing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) is expected to drive the expansion of the financial advisory market in the coming years. An individual with liquid assets of at least USD 1 million is considered a high-net-worth person. These individuals often rely on financial advisors to manage their wealth, seeking additional benefits, opportunities, and strategic guidance to enhance their financial standing.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Financial Advisory Market Forward?

Key players in the financial advisory market include JP Morgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, Wells Fargo & Co, Accenture plc, Morgan Stanley, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwCIL, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Ernst & Young Global Limited, UBS Group AG, KPMG International Limited, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Credit Suisse Group AG, Charles Schwab Corporation, Ameriprise Financial Inc., Edward D. Jones & Co., L.P., Boston Consulting Group, BCG Group, McKinsey & Company, Booz Allen Hamilton, RWBaird, Oliver Wyman, Mercer, Protiviti Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Fisher Investments, Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC, Luther King Capital Management,

How Are New Trends Transforming the Financial Advisory Market Size?

Leading companies in the financial advisory market are increasingly focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as virtual video studios. A virtual video studio is a digitally created or computer-generated environment that replicates the look and functionality of a physical video production studio, offering a flexible and dynamic platform for delivering financial advice and services.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Financial Advisory Market?

1) By Type: Corporate Finance, Accounting Advisory, Tax Advisory, Transaction Services, Risk Management, Other Types

2) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

3) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail And E-Commerce, Public Sector, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

Asia-Pacific’s Role as the Foremost Player in the Financial Advisory Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Financial Advisory Market Definition?

Financial advisory involves offering professional advice or assistance to clients for a fee. Financial advisors provide a variety of services, such as estate planning, tax preparation, and investment management. The primary goal of financial advisory is to help individuals or organizations develop long-term strategies for wealth building and risk management.

