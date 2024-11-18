Global Extruders Market Forecast To Reach $12.85 Billion By 2028 With 5.3% Annual Growth

The extruders market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.
The extruders market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $9.92 billion in 2023 to $10.43 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The market's expansion during the historical period can be largely attributed to the growth of the plastics industry, rising demand for food processing equipment, advancements in construction materials, a broader use of extruders in the pharmaceutical sector, and heightened awareness of recycling initiatives.
What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Extruders Market?

The extruders market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $12.85 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth is driven by the increasing use of sustainable and biodegradable materials, the rising demand for 3D printing filament production, a focus on energy-efficient machinery, advancements in biomedical material processing, and the growing trend of rapid prototyping in the aerospace industry.

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Extruders Market?
The growth of the packaging industry is anticipated to drive the expansion of the extruders market in the future. Packaging involves enclosing or protecting a product in a container to aid in distribution, identification, storage, promotion, and use. Extrusion, a highly efficient technique, is seeing rising demand in the food industry, particularly in food processing, digital food marketing, and food packaging.

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Extruders Market?
Key players in the extruders market include Hillenbrand Inc., Nordson Corporation, The Japan Steel Works Ltd., Kraussmaffei Group GmbH, Coperion GmbH, Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., Davis-Standard LLC, Reifenhauser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik, Clextral S.A.S., Colines S.p.A., Keicher Engineering GmbH, Amut S.p.A., Theysohn Extrusionstechnik GmbH, Macchi S.p.A., Gamma Meccanica S.p.A., Union Officine Meccaniche S.p.A., Battenfeld-Cincinnati Austria GmbH, NFM Welding Engineers Inc., Leistritz AG, BC Extrusion Holding GmbH, Presezzi Extrusion S.p.A., Nanjing USEON Extrusion Equipment Co. Ltd., ENTEK Manufacturing Inc., Kuhne GmbH, W&H-Lengerich Maschinenbau GmbH,

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Extruders Market?
Technological innovations are a significant trend gaining momentum in the extruders market. Leading companies in the industry are creating products with cutting-edge technologies to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

How Is The Global Extruders Market Segmented?
1) By Type: Single-Screw Extruder, Twin-Screw Extruder, Ram Extruder
2) By End-User: Building and Construction, Transportation, Consumer Goods, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Paving the Way in the Extruders Market
Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Extruders Market?
Extruders are machines used to complete the extrusion process. These machines heat the material and push it through a die to form the desired shape, utilizing a series of barrels and cylinders.

The Extruders Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:
• Market size data for both historical and future periods
• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years
• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Extruders Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More
The Extruders Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into extruders market size, extruders market drivers and trends, extruders competitors' revenues, and extruders market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

