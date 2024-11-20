Excelfore and AWS Accelerate Development of Software Defined Vehicles by OTA Distribution of Containerized Software

Excelfore and AWS Accelerate Development of SDVs by OTA Distribution of Containerized Software to Digital Twin, Work Bench, Test and Production Cars

The demonstration at AWS Santa Clara Prototyping and Innovation Lab represents a significant milestone in advancing software development practices for autonomous driving” — Shrikant Acharya - Excelfore Chief Technical Officer

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Demonstration with containerized software for autonomous driving

- Single deployment mechanism for virtual and physical hardware

- Based on eSync Alliance standard for OTA pipeline

- Available for hands-on demonstrations in AWS Santa Clara Prototyping and Innovation Lab

Excelfore, a leading provider of automotive data management solutions, is pleased to announce its cooperation with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in showcasing an innovative software distribution environment at the AWS Santa Clara Prototyping and Innovation Lab. This demonstration underscores the importance of integrating Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) methodologies, particularly in the realm of autonomous driving technology, where innovation is poised to shape the industry for years to come.

The centerpiece of this demonstration is the integration of the autonomous driving software published by the Autoware Foundation (AWF), specifically the Planning Module of the OpenAD Kit, containerized within the EWAOL (Edge Workload and Orchestration Layer) model of the SOAFEE (Scalable Open Architecture For Embedded Edge) Special Interest Group. By leveraging containerization and orchestration technologies, developers can seamlessly manage and deploy software modules critical for autonomous driving applications.

A notable feature of the showcased environment is the utilization of a Digital Twin hosted on AWS, running on an Arm-based Graviton EC2 instance. This Digital Twin replicates the software environment found in edge platforms, using both the Arm processor cores and EWAOL. eSync OTA is the mechanism used for installing the software containers on this digital twin as well as lab test systems, ensuring the highest parity between the virtual and actual edge environments. The approach ensures consistency across development, testing, and deployment stages, ultimately enhancing the efficiency and reliability of autonomous driving systems.

This collaborative effort involves active participation from industry leaders such as Excelfore, AWS, Arm, Leo Drive, Pix Mobile, Tier IV, RedHat, and other esteemed members of the eSync Alliance, Autoware Foundation, and SOAFEE-SIG. By bringing together expertise from various domains, this initiative aims to drive innovation and accelerate the adoption of advanced software solutions in the automotive industry.

"The demonstration at AWS Santa Clara Prototyping and Innovation Lab represents a significant milestone in advancing software development practices for autonomous driving," said Shrikant Acharya, CTO of Excelfore. "By leveraging the combined expertise of industry leaders and cutting-edge technologies, we are paving the way for more efficient, scalable, and secure software deployments in autonomous vehicles."

To schedule a live demonstration of OTA of containerized software at the AWS Prototyping and Innovation Lab, email: eSync.AWSdemo@excelfore.com.

About Excelfore:

Excelfore, a pioneer in automotive data management solutions, provides innovative software platforms for connected vehicles. With a focus on scalability, security, and interoperability, Excelfore enables seamless integration of advanced technologies in the automotive ecosystem. From data management to over-the-air updates, Excelfore solutions empower automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to deliver cutting-edge connected vehicle experiences.

Reader Contacts:

For information about eSync from Excelfore, visit: https://www.excelfore.com/esync-ota

For added information on eSync deployment in the AWS cloud, see: https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/industries/how-excelfore-uses-the-aws-cloud-to-develop-and-deliver-continuous-software-updates-for-software-defined-vehicles/

To obtain a Software Developer’s Kit with eSync Agent source, and a working eSync server account on AWS, visit the AWS Marketplace here: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-rh3fkzmvblrrc

For a scalable eSync OTA solution for production environments, visit the AWS Marketplace here: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-vrlzbjx27ygue?sr=0-1&ref_=beagle&applicationId=AWSMPContessa

