Konrad Trope, Top Entertainment Attorney, Moderates AI Regulation Panel at the 10th Annual TechTainment Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Konrad Trope, a founding attorney at Trope Law Group PC, moderated the panel “Regulating AI: The View from Washington” at the 10th Annual TechTainment Conference, held in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Organized by the Los Angeles Intellectual Property Law Association, the event brought together leading experts to discuss the complexities of federal legislation on artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology. Deepfake technology uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to create realistic synthetic media, altering images, videos, or audio to depict people saying or doing things they never actually did.

“I am deeply honored to have had the opportunity to moderate such an important panel at the 10th Annual TechTainment Conference,” said Trope. “The discussions around regulating AI and deepfake technology are pivotal to ensuring innovation thrives while protecting individual rights. Bringing together leading minds from government, industry, and law to tackle these complex issues was a privilege and a critical step toward shaping thoughtful, balanced policies.”

The panel, which garnered national attention from “Law360,” focused heavily on the “Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe Act of 2024” (the “No Fakes Act”). This bipartisan bill addresses the creation and distribution of unauthorized digital replicas while protecting technological innovation.

Representatives from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the U.S. Copyright Office, Microsoft, and legal experts from Kirkland & Ellis LLP joined Trope on the panel. The discussion highlighted vital challenges, including balancing penalizing bad actors and fostering innovation.

“It’s not the technology that’s bad; it’s bad actors who misuse it,” said Linda Quigley, Senior Copyright Adviser for the USPTO. Panelists emphasized that legislation must avoid stifling beneficial AI innovations while ensuring adequate protections for individuals and industries impacted by deepfakes.

The event also addressed:

- The relationship between the No Fakes Act and Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

- The role of federal preemption ensures consistency across state and federal laws.

- First Amendment considerations, particularly in cases of parody and artistic expression.

Trope noted the significance of industry collaboration in shaping effective AI regulation:

“Discussions like this are essential for bridging gaps between technology, policy, and the law to address emerging challenges responsibly. The 10th Annual TechTainment Conference was vital for exploring intersections between technology, entertainment, and intellectual property,” concludes Trope.

Konrad Trope is a seasoned attorney with over 30 years of experience specializing in business and entertainment law. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, from Pomona College in 1981 and his Juris Doctor from UCLA School of Law in 1985.

To learn more about Konrad Trope and Trope Law Group PC, click here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/konrad-trope-b2591310/

