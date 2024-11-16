Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's meeting with People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping, 15 November 2024

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong met with People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 31st Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) in Lima, Peru on 15 November 2024.

Prime Minister Wong and President Xi affirmed the close and multi-faceted relationship between Singapore and China, which was upgraded to an “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership” in 2023. Both leaders reviewed the excellent slate of bilateral cooperation, as demonstrated by the substantive deliverables of the 20th Singapore-China Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting held in Singapore earlier this week. They agreed that both countries should deepen cooperation in future-oriented areas such as the green and digital economies. Both leaders also looked forward to the commemorative activities for the 30th anniversary of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park, which will be held in Suzhou later this month.

Prime Minister Wong and President Xi also discussed regional and international developments, including the importance of upholding the rules-based multilateral trading system, and developments in the Taiwan Strait. Singapore has a clear and consistent “One China” policy and is opposed to Taiwan independence.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

17 NOVEMBER 2024