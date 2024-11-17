Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria from 18 to 23 November 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will make a working visit to Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria from 18 to 23 November 2024. Singapore shares warm ties with both countries, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire were respectively Singapore’s fourth and 13th largest trade partners in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in 2023. Côte d’Ivoire is one of SSA’s fastest growing economies and top agricultural producers while Nigeria is Africa’s largest country in terms of population size.

During his visit, Minister Maliki will meet government leaders and senior officials from Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria. He will also engage the business communities in both countries and host a reception for Overseas Singaporeans in Nigeria.

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by Non-Resident High Commissioner to Nigeria Mr Lim Sim Seng (in Nigeria only) and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

