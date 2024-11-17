President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Rio de Janeiro to lead South Africa’s participation at the G20 Leaders' Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this evening ,16 November 2024, arrived in the Federative Republic of Brazil to lead South Africa's participation at the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders’ Summit taking place in Rio de Janeiro.

The Rio G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held under the theme “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet” between 18 and 19 November 2024.

On Sunday, 17 November 2024, President Ramaphosa will participate in the launch of the Leveraging the Potential of Renewables – The Road to Johannesburg Campaign.

Brazil’s G20 Presidency continues the global south rotating presidency and during its tenure prioritises social inclusion and the fight against hunger and poverty, energy transitions and the promotion of sustainable development in its economic, social, environmental dimensions and the reform of global governance Institutions.

On Monday, 18 November 2024, at the commencement of the Leaders’ Summit, the President will deliver South Africa’s statements at the respective plenary sessions on the fight against hunger and poverty and later on the reform of the institutions of global governance.

South Africa will be officially handed the G20 Presidency during the Rio Leaders’ Summit and will continue to consolidate initiatives of its global south predecessors from 1 December 2024 under the rallying call of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.

The G20 is the premier forum for global economic cooperation and global governance representing 85% of global gross domestic product (GDP), 75% of global trade and two-thirds of the world’s population. It is a vehicle for promoting effective multilateral cooperation by bringing together the world's leading economies to ensure global economic stability and sustainable growth.

The G20 is made up of 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia, Türkiye, UK and USA) and two bodies: the African Union and the European Union. The President will hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the Leaders’ Summit.

South Africa’s s participation in the G20 is guided by the four strategic foreign policy pillars of advancing national interests to attain domestic objectives; enhancing the African agenda and promoting Africa’s sustainable development; South-South Cooperation and influencing the global multilateral architecture by advancing the agenda of the South through North-South Dialogue.

South Africa’s participation in the G20 therefore seeks to provide strategic direction in establishing a more equitable, representative and fit-for-purpose international order, in support of the main multilateral processes under the United Nations.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za