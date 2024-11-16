Submit Release
Barrasso Statement on the Nomination of Chris Wright to be Secretary of Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR), released the following statement on the nomination of Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, to serve as Secretary of Energy.

“President Trump promised bold choices. Chris Wright delivers. He’s an energy innovator who laid the foundation for America’s fracking boom. After four years of America last energy policy, our country is desperate for a Secretary who understands how important American energy is to our economy and our national security. Mr. Wright will help ensure America remains committed to an all-of-the-above energy policy that puts American families first,” said Senator Barrasso.

