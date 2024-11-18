Our Tributes Digital Memorial QR Code Plaque Featured in The New York Times 2024 Holiday Gift Guide

Our Tributes QR Code Memorial Plaque The New York Times 2024 Gift Guide QR Code Memorial Plaque as Gift on Headstone

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Tributes, a leading provider of digital memorial solutions, is thrilled to announce that its scannable QR code memorial plaque has been featured in The New York Times 2024 Holiday Gift Guide under the coveted “Hard to Please” category. This recognition highlights the innovative QR code feature that enables families to create a lasting, interactive tribute for their loved ones, accessible anytime, anywhere.Our Tributes’ memorial plaques offer a meaningful way to preserve and share memories online. Each plaque can be linked to a personalized digital memorial page, then mounted to a headstone or displayed in a gathering spot, allowing family and friends to scan the QR code with their smartphone to instantly access photos, stories, and legacy details of those they cherish. The New York Times' inclusion of the product in this year’s guide showcases its thoughtful design, appealing to those seeking a unique and memorable gift option.“We are honored that Our Tributes’ digital memorial plaques have been recognized by The New York Times as a gift that speaks to the heart,” said Jordan Maxwell, founder of Our Tributes. “This feature acknowledges the importance of remembering loved ones in a meaningful way, especially during the holidays when family gathering together makes the season magical and memorable.”The New York Times 2024 Holiday Gift Guide is a trusted resource for holiday shoppers looking to make thoughtful and unique purchases. Learn how to preload memories on a memorial plaque for a meaningful gift of love and legacy, and view the product in The New York Times Holiday Gift Guide About Our TributesThe New York Times 2024 Holiday Gift Guide is a trusted resource for holiday shoppers looking to make thoughtful and unique purchases. We’re honored to be included and to assist families in honoring and remembering their loved ones

