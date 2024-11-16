Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,239 in the last 365 days.

To His Eminence Mr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders

AZERBAIJAN, November 16 - 16 November 2024, 16:19

Your eminence,

I was deeply saddened to hear about the heavy loss that has befallen your family, passing of your sister Samiha Mohammed Al-Tayeb.

In this sorrowful time, I share in your grief, offer my heartfelt condolences and wish patience to you and all the members of your family.

May God rest her soul in peace!

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 16 November 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

To His Eminence Mr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more