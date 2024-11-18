Renegades Worldwide Drops 'APEX PREDATOR' – A Bold Evolution in Hip-Hop Collaboration

APEX PREDATOR EP drops November 22 2024 Eamting Brains - RWW APEX APEX PREDATOR EP drops 11 22 2024 Honey B Sweet in the Studio King Marino - Bringing the Band Back Together

Renegades Worldwide returns with APEX PREDATOR, a 5-track EP blending trap beats, global emcees, and raw energy into a cohesive sonic journey.

I wanted this to be the baddest ass &*^% you ever heard. So bassey it would break windows on Impalas.” — The Five1Hero

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the groundbreaking success of Global Domination in 2022, Renegades Worldwide returns with APEX PREDATOR—a five-track EP that pushes the boundaries of hip-hop. This is the first release of original, brand-new tracks since their debut album, and it showcases a fresh yet familiar energy. Designed to flow as a single cohesive piece, this EP introduces new voices while reuniting core collaborators, making it an unforgettable listening experience.“I wanted this to be the baddest ass &*^% you ever heard. So bassey it would break windows on Impalas,” says executive producer The Five1Hero about the EP's intensity and vision.A Conceptual MasterpieceEach track on APEX PREDATOR carries the same title, followed by Roman numerals (I, II, III, IV, V), reflecting different facets of an apex predator's existence, both thematically and musically.• Track I: This is the "family reunion" of Renegades Worldwide, bringing together Honey-B-Sweet (Australia), King Marino (Atlanta, GA), Slim Spitta (Houston, TX), and Fega Michaels (Nigeria). Featuring Jodie B (Canada) on the hook, this track explores regional apex predators and sets the tone for the EP with dynamic beats and lyrical prowess.Listen to APEX PREDATOR I NOW:• Track II: Featuring heavy spitters Joseph O (UK) and the returning Hal Jordan (Switzerland), this track takes listeners into the prehistoric world of apex predators. “This one is no joke,” says The Five1Hero. “I wanted raw energy and unapologetic bars to carry this track.”• Track III: A bold instrumental break, this track leans into bass-heavy beats, layered with the unsettling sounds of an apex predator crunching through bones. It’s a sonic palate cleanser that keeps listeners on edge.• Track IV: Introducing the talented female power houses, Sparrow the Dev (Nigeria) and Hollyhood Tay (Los Angeles), this track also highlights the return of Mica Franco (Argentina), who delivers her first-ever verse alongside her vocals. Described by The Five1Hero as a fresh take on R&B, the track examines the perspective of prey in the predator's world.• Track V: Featuring the Trinidadian Prophet, Micwise (Trinidad and Tobago), the return of Sparrow the Dev (Nigeria), in her rap form, and Profess (Trinidad and Tobago), alongside the EP’s closer Maya Miko (UK), this track focuses on humanity as Earth’s ultimate apex predator. With its introspective theme and intense delivery, it’s a fitting end to the EP.New Voices, Same VisionThe EP brings back seven of the nine original emcees and two vocalists from Global Domination, while introducing five new emcees to the collaboration. The result is a diverse lineup of talent that bridges continents and styles, showcasing the global influence of Renegades Worldwide.A Return to Form with a Twist"I wanted this project to be a return of the collab but in a different style," explains The Five1Hero. "Trap and bass beats with serious bars from these rappers. Each returning artist from Global Domination has one feature. It’s a good mini follow-up project that was long overdue.”Release Details• Release Date: November 22, 2024• Tracks: Five distinct yet interconnected pieces of a larger story.• Collaborators: A mix of original members and new emcees spanning the globe.Get ready for APEX PREDATOR to hit all major streaming platforms. This project is more than an EP; it’s an evolution of the Renegades Worldwide legacy.Stay connected for exclusive behind-the-scenes content, artist interviews, and much more.Are you ready to embrace your inner predator?Follow Renegades Worldwide on Spotify:Follow Renegades Worldwide on Apple:Follow Renegades Worldwide on Amazon:YouTube:#westcoasthiphop #hiphop #shiphop #rap #westcoast #westcoastrap #hiphopculture #undergroundrap #hiphopjunkie #globalhiphop #internationalhiphop #worldwidehiphop #hiphopglobal #trapbeats #trap

APEX PREDATOR I

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.