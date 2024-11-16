Improving Dental Health for New York's Kids

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to allow greater access to fluoride treatments for pediatric dental patients. Fluoride treatments work to prevent tooth decay and are an important part of pediatric dental health. This legislation allows registered dental assistants and licensed practical nurses to apply topical fluoride varnish to teeth, greatly expanding the number of licensed professionals in the state who are authorized to provide this treatment.

“Fluoride is scientifically proven to prevent cavities and protect our kids' teeth,” Governor Hochul said. “As a mom, I know how difficult it can be to get an appointment at the dentist's office and how critical it is for our kids to maintain good oral hygiene. That's why I’m signing this legislation to expand access to fluoride treatments, keeping our kids healthy and strong.”

Legislation S.9308A/A.7402B improves children’s dental health by allowing more professionals to provide fluoride treatments in dental offices. This is meant to increase the availability of the treatment, and provide greater efficiency in dental services.

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “Dental disease should never stand in the way of a child’s health or success. By expanding access to fluoride treatments, this legislation ensures more children can receive the preventive care they need, regardless of their circumstances. This is a meaningful step toward breaking down barriers to care and addressing the disparities that have plagued underserved communities for far too long. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill and prioritizing the health of New York’s children.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “I commend Governor Hochul for signing legislation I sponsored that will improve children’s dental health by making fluoride treatments more accessible. Good dental health is a critical component of overall health and I will continue to explore ways to ensure as many children as possible receive dental fluoride treatments.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, parents can be confident that their children will receive fluoride dental treatments that can significantly improve their child’s dental health, which as we know can impact the health of the entire body. This legislation, allowing additional licensed professionals to apply the fluoride, will make accessing these treatments easier than ever.”