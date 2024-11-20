EUROC explains new activities affecting former timeshare owners in Europe

Through the operation of a Support Hub for timeshare members in Europe, EUROC has identified a concerning trend affecting former timeshare members.

EUROC's initial investigations indicate that the affected individuals were legitimately exited from their timeshares and hold the necessary verification documents” — Bill Johnston, Chairman of EUROC Limited

LONDON, LONDON, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past month, the EUROC Timeshare Support Hub has received a growing number of requests for help from UK-based individuals who had previously exited their timeshare agreements, possessing the necessary documentation to confirm their exit. These individuals are now being contacted by third-party organisations claiming their exit was incomplete and that additional paperwork or certificates are required.Some of the companies reported as making contact with former timeshare members are using tactics such as offering home visits to check paperwork and commence investigations. These meetings are organised by third-party marketing companies, and the people who attend the meetings claim to work for organisations with contract disputes and legal experience. Reference is also being made to the impact of COVID-19, with organisations claiming that the pandemic affected the efficient management of administration for departing timeshare members.EUROC's initial investigations indicate that the individuals who contacted the Support Hub were indeed legitimately exited from their timeshares and hold the necessary verification documents. Furthermore, these individuals do not recall authorising third-party organisations to contact them.In light of this developing trend, EUROC Limited advises all former timeshare members to take the following precautions:1. Safeguard Their DocumentationRetain all timeshare exit paperwork in a secure location.2. Exercise Caution With Unknown CompaniesIf ex-timeshare members are contacted by an unfamiliar organisation regarding their timeshare exit, they should exercise extreme caution.3. Verify with Original ProviderIf ex-timeshare members have any concerns or doubts, they should contact their former timeshare provider (or their associated trustees) for reassurance and verification of their legitimate exit.4. Report Suspicious ActivityIf timeshare owners are contacted without their consent, or if an organisation's conduct raises concerns about potential fraud, the consumer should liaise with Action Fraud and the Information Commissioner's Office.EUROC Limited is committed to assisting former timeshare members in navigating these challenges. If ex-timeshare members in Europe require further assistance or clarification, they should not hesitate to contact the EUROC Timeshare Support Hub.

