By Philip Bunn, Nicholas Bloom, Alice Crundwell, Sami Khan, Craig Menzies, Paul Mizen, Molly Sculthorpe, Krishan Shah, Gregory Thwaites and Ivan Yotzov

The Decision Maker Panel (DMP) is a large monthly online panel survey of UK businesses. It was established in 2016 and is run by the Bank of England in partnership with King’s College London and the University of Nottingham. It collects quantitative information from Chief Financial Officers about recent developments in business conditions, (the distribution of) expectations, and uncertainty. This paper provides an overview of the survey. It covers the survey methodology and evaluates the data quality. It shows how the survey is representative, that the data are of high quality and that they match official statistics well. Aggregated DMP data are published on a monthly and quarterly basis, and anonymised microdata are available to researchers via the Office for National Statistics’ Secure Research Service.

The Decision Maker Panel: a user’s guide