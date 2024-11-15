Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto

CANADA, November 15 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, on the margins of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Lima, Peru.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated President Subianto on his recent inauguration, last month. The two leaders highlighted the strong relations between Canada and Indonesia, which have further grown in recent years. As Southeast Asia’s largest economy and with a population of over 280 million – the fourth largest in the world – Indonesia is a dynamic and priority market for Canadian investment and collaboration.

The leaders celebrated the substantive conclusion of negotiations for a Canada-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, including a Memorandum of Understanding on Critical Minerals Cooperation, in support of the Canada-ASEAN Strategic Partnership and continued implementation of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy. As close partners, Canada and Indonesia play an important role in promoting global trade, defending the rules-based international order, and building economic growth that benefits everyone. This Agreement is a significant milestone in the Canada-Indonesia relationship that will create well-paying jobs, attract investment, and open new markets for businesses and entrepreneurs in both countries.

The Prime Minister and the President also looked forward to deepening commercial connections, including on health, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy, such as nuclear power.

The two leaders discussed regional security and the importance of upholding the rules-based international order to ensure peace and stability. They also discussed the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza and their support for a two-state solution. They underscored the need for de-escalation in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Subianto agreed to remain in close contact.