Grateful Grazing: A Journey Through California's Harvest Brings Together School Nutrition and Agriculture Leaders

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dairy Council of California, in collaboration with the California Beef Council and California Grown, recently hosted Grateful Grazing: A Journey Through California's Harvest, an immersive educational event designed to connect leaders in school nutrition with California agriculture. Held on November 14, 2024, during the California School Nutrition Association’s 72nd Annual Conference, the event offered attendees an opportunity to explore the nutritional value and sustainability benefits of California’s agricultural food production.

“Grateful Grazing provided an incredible opportunity to connect school nutrition leaders with the agricultural roots of the food served in California school meal programs,” said Amy DeLisio, CEO of Dairy Council of California. “This partnership supports not only farm-to-school programming but also the nutritional health and wellness of California’s students.”

The event took place at Sacramento’s celebrated Mulvaney’s B&L, where attendees enjoyed a thoughtfully curated dining experience featuring a seasonal menu crafted from locally sourced ingredients with an emphasis on California Grown fruits, vegetables, and tree nuts. Designed to encourage engagement, the evening featured collaborative discussions led from key leaders, including Karen Ross California Secretary of Agriculture and Kim Frinzell, Director of the Nutrition Services Division at the California Department of Education.

“California Grown is all about connecting Californians with the people who grow and produce our food. California farmers produce more than 400 specialty crops. This event allowed us to connect with California school nutrition leaders who are shaping students’ views about the impact and diversity of our vast food system in California as well as their preferences for fruits, vegetables, and other specialty crops,” said Cher Watte, executive director of the Buy California Marketing Agreement/California Grown.

Approximately 100 attendees participated, including school nutrition directors, chefs, managers, buyers, district registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs), and other allied partners involved in California’s farm-to-school programming. The event aimed to deepen participants' understanding of local agricultural production and the state’s commitment to promoting nutrition security, sustainable agriculture, and healthy development for students.

“Events like Grateful Grazing play a vital role in bridging the gap between school nutrition programs and the agricultural community,” said Kori Dover, RD, of the California Beef Council. “California’s agriculture industry is a powerhouse, providing healthy, nutritious options that support both sustainability and the growth and wellness of our school-aged children.”

Attendees had the opportunity to explore a diverse array of California-grown foods, from fresh specialty crops to wholesome beef and dairy, reflecting the state’s rich agricultural diversity. Through this experience, the Dairy Council of California and its partners aimed to inspire school nutrition professionals to champion healthy, sustainable food choices, benefiting the health and development of students across California.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization working together with champions to elevate the health of children and communities through lifelong healthy eating patterns. Focusing on education, advocacy, dairy agricultural literacy and collaboration, Dairy Council of California advances the health benefits of milk and dairy foods as part of the solution to achieving nutrition security and sustainable food systems. Learn more at DairyCouncilofCA.org.

About the California Beef Council

The California Beef Council (CBC) was established in 1954 to serve as the promotion, research, and education arm of the California beef industry, and is mandated by the California Food and Agricultural Code. The CBC’s mission is to amplify the voice of the California beef industry to strengthen beef demand through innovative promotions, research, and open communication. For more information, visit www.calbeef.org.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About California Grown

California Grown is all about connecting Californians and other consumers in the U.S. with the people who grow and produce their food – it's really that simple. California leads in sustainable farming practices that benefit the environment, community, economy and uphold the state's unique way of life. With a transparent crop input system, California growers meticulously track and report field activities. They cultivate over 400 specialty crops, supported by a diverse agricultural community contributing unique perspectives and skills. Family-owned farms constitute 93% of California's agricultural landscape, emphasizing local support. Recognizing farmworkers' contributions, California Farmer & Farmworker Month in October highlights industry pay and protections, among the nation's highest. The Golden State supplies over 50% of U.S. produce and 80% of its wine, while ranking first in sustainable dairy production. Collaborating with tech leaders and university researchers, California growers continuously innovate in production, packing, shipping and preservation methods. California is always a fresh and flavorful choice, and it doesn't just happen in Silicon Valley. Discover more at californiagrown.org.



Contact



Alex Vigil, Program Director

916-203-4539

Email: avigil@DairyCouncilofCA.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d179c7b-d4a1-407d-8f2e-7ffcc279258d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f11c232d-21cc-444e-9913-7309368018a4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5cd3fc7-c2ba-46d8-b4e0-f20af6c269ad

Dairy Council of California, California Beef Council and CA Grown Host Grateful Grazing Dinner The event hosts looked to share California's local, sustainable produced food products like milk, dairy, beef and produce with the state's school food service professionals. The Grateful Grazing dinner was held in conjunction with the 75th California School Nutrition Association's annual conference. Grateful Grazing Networking California school food service professionals networked with representatives from California's agricultural commodities such as dairy, beef and other locally grown crops. Secretary Ross Delivering Remarks to Grateful Grazing Dinner California's Secretary of Agriculture, Karen Ross, address school food service professionals on the bounty of California's local and sustainable agricultural food products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.