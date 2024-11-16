Claims Office Releases Appeals Guide, Outlining Steps and Rights for Claimants Seeking Fair Compensation

SANTA FE, N.M. — The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office (“Claims Office”) has released a comprehensive appeals guide detailing the policies, procedures, and responsibilities associated with the Claims Office’s appeals process. This new guide serves as an essential resource for claimants who wish to dispute their compensation decisions and helps ensure they receive the maximum compensation allowable by law.

The new guide provides clear information on the appeals process, outlines claimants’ appeal rights, and explains the steps required to submit an appeal. By defining key terms and standardizing appeals-related procedures, the guide establishes a uniform approach for Claims Office staff handling appeals.

“FEMA wants to provide full compensation to individuals, families, businesses and everyone else impacted by the Hermit’s Peak and Calf Canyon fires,” said Colt Hagmaier, FEMA’s Assistant Administrator for Recovery. “We want to compensate everyone as fully and fairly as we can, so if you are not satisfied with what FEMA is able to offer as compensation, we want you to appeal. We encourage all claimants who believe their compensation determination needs additional review and consideration to use this guide to understand their appeal rights and the process involved.”

The appeals guide represents the continued commitment to transparency, objectivity, and thoroughness throughout the claims process, Hagmaier added.

Highlights of the appeals guide:

Step-by-step instructions for filing an appeal.

Information on required documentation and deadlines.

Provisions for claimants requesting additional time to submit documents.

Details on available resources and support throughout the appeals process.

For more information on the appeals process, claimants can consult the guide, visit the appeals page on the Claims Office website, or reach out to their Navigator to discuss their options.

The appeals guide is part of the Claims Office’s ongoing effort to provide transparency, support, and fair outcomes for all impacted individuals. The Claims Office remains committed to ensuring every claimant is aware of their rights and understands the steps available to seek a fair and equitable resolution.

Notice of Loss Deadline Reminder: Claimants who have not yet submitted a Notice of Loss (NOL) to initiate their claim have until Dec. 20, 2024. Don’t miss this important deadline to begin the claims process.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim if they have not already. For questions and concerns, contact our Claims Office Helpline at (505) 995-7133. The Helpline is available 24/7, as calls are taken from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. You can also leave a voicemail outside of regular call hours.

Per the Hermit’s Peak Fire Assistance Act, the deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is Dec. 20, 2024. Compensation through the Claims Office is not taxable income and will not impact eligibility for other federal benefits including social security or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid $1.55 billion to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak.