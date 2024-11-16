Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,903 in the last 365 days.

The Maʻipalaoa Bridge project returns all lanes to operation, future closures needed

Posted on Nov 15, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is pleased to share this update with the Māʻili community on the status of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project.  

All lanes on Farrington Highway at Maʻipalaoa Bridge were returned to full operation with temporary striping on Thursday, Nov. 14, marking the near completion of the Maʻipalaoa Bridge project.  

Work to complete the project will take place during daytime hours over the next two weeks, beginning Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. This will be a single lane closure on Farrington Highway, closure will be in the direction of work.   

Please note this work excludes the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 28. Remaining aspects of project completion include deck grooving, the installation of mauka bridge rail, traffic loop detectors (an in-ground sensor used to detect traveling and stopping vehicular traffic), and permanent striping.  

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas. For weekly road closure updates, please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/  

 

 

### 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Maʻipalaoa Bridge project returns all lanes to operation, future closures needed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more