Governor Newsom announces appointments 11.15.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Tiffani Alvidrez, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed to the California Lottery Commission, where she has served since 2022. Alvidrez has been responsible for Strategic Initiatives for Public Sector Ecosystem Expansion since 2024. She was the Western Regional Policy Manager at Instacart from 2021 to 2024. Alvidrez was the Chief of Staff for Senator Holly J. Mitchell at the California State Legislature from 2010 to 2021. She was a Principal Consultant for Senator Curren D. Price Jr. at the California State Legislature from 2008 to 2010. Alvidrez was a Policy Analyst with the California Department of Transportation from 2006 to 2008. She was a Policy Analyst with the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs from 2005 to 2006. Alvidrez was the Acting Deputy Director of the Governor’s Office of Indian Affairs from 2003 to 2004. She was the Special Assistant at the California Governor’s Office of Intergovernmental Relations from 2000 to 2003. Alvidrez is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She earned her Master of Business Administration from National University, Sacramento and her Bachelor of the Arts in International Relations from the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Alvidrez is a Democrat.

Hernan Hernandez, of Bakersfield, has been appointed to the State Board of Food and Agriculture. Hernandez has been the Deputy Director of Government Relations and Strategic Development at Kern Health Systems since 2023. He was the Executive Director of the California Farmworker Foundation from 2016 to 2023. Hernandez was a Health Education Specialist at Health Education Specialist from 2015 to 2016. He was a Campaign Manager at the Measure G Committee in 2014. Hernandez was an Office Manager at the California Faculty Association from 2010 to 2013. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology, his Master of Science degree in Sociology, and his Master of Science degree in Public Administration from the California State University, Bakersfield. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Hernandez is a Democrat.

Rolston St. Hilaire, of Clovis, has been appointed to the State Board of Food and Agriculture. St. Hilaire has been the Dean of Agriculture at Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, California State University, Fresno since 2022. He was a Regents Professor and the Head of Department at New Mexico State University from 1998 to 2022. St. Hilaire is the President-elect of the American Society for Horticulture Science, a member of the Board of Directors of the Fresno Economic Development Corporation, and a member of the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Horticulture from Iowa State University, and his Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in Horticulture from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. St. Hilaire is a Democrat.

Anthony M. Bertram, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. Bertram has been a barber at Blade Barbershop since 2022. He has also been an actor and member of the Screen Actors Guild since 2007. He was an Assistant Director of Financial Aid Services at the University of Southern California from 2012 to 2015. Bertram earned a Master of Social Entrepreneurship degree from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Adelphi University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Bertram is a Democrat.

Josef Preciado, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Contractors State Licensing Board. Preciado has been an Economic & Small Business Development Representative III for the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District since 2024. He has also been a Higher Education Consultant at Sova Solutions since 2022. He was the Director of the California Apprenticeship Initiative at American River College from 2017 to 2024. He was the Associate Director of Admissions & Outreach at California State University, Sacramento from 2015 to 2017 and also served as an International Admissions Counselor from 2011 to 2015 and an Admissions Counselor from 2008 to 2011. He earned a Master of Public Policy and Public Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Community Studies & Latin American Studies from the University of California, Santa Cruz. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Preciado is a Democrat.

Justin Fichelson, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Council for the Humanities, Board of Directors. Fichelson has been the Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer at Sidekick Data since 2020. He was the Founder of Fichelson Real Estate Group from 2012 to 2020. Fichelson received a Bachelor of Arts in American History from the University of San Francisco. He is a member of the Paintings Council at the J. Paul Getty Museum, Young Leaders Circle at the Milken Institute, and a Wrightsman Fellow at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Fichelson is a Democrat.

Adam Noah, of Antioch, has been appointed to the 23rd District Agricultural Association Contra Costa County Fair Board. Noah has been Director of Telehealth Strategy at Kaiser Permanente since 2015. He was a Management Consultant at Deloitte Consulting from 2011 to 2015. He was a Senior Consultant at Kaiser Permanente from 2008 to 2011. He was a Portfolio Manager at Passport Capital from 2005 to 2008. He earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego (UCSD) and the Salk Institute, a Master of Business and Administration degree in Finance from UCSD and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from UCSD. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Adam is a Democrat.