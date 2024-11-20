AMAX and PioVation Announce Strategic Partnership to Co-Develop PioSphere for End-to-End On-Premises AI Development

AMAX and PioVation Partner to Co-Develop PioSphere

Combining advanced AI infrastructure with a new cloud OS and jointly developed application layer, this collaboration redefines enterprise AI deployment

Amax Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:(6933.TW))

Our partnership with PioVation and the development of PioSphere allow AMAX to offer customers a comprehensive AI solution that goes beyond hardware.” — Rene Meyer, Chief Technology Officer of AMAX

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX, a leading AI IT infrastructure solution provider specializing in rack-to-cluster level GPU compute solutions, and Piovation, a pioneering software startup developing cutting-edge cloud operating systems, today announced a strategic partnership to co-develop PioSphere, a comprehensive application layer enabling enterprises to implement an end-to-end AI solution on-premises with an intuitive interface and enhanced security.As demand grows for secure and manageable AI infrastructure, AMAX brings its expertise in AI and HPC design and deployment, while PioVation contributes PioCloud—a cloud OS that addresses data security issues in multi-tenancy environments and offers essential cloud services such as billing, monitoring, and orchestration.Together, AMAX and PioVation empower organizations to securely deploy and manage AI workloads on-prem. Designed to streamline AI operations, PioSphere includes an interface that simplifies large language model (LLM) management and automation, along with no-code AI tools that reduce complexity for users. This unified solution stack integrates directly with AMAX’s hardware, allowing enterprises to launch AI projects without the usual technical overhead or programming requirements."Our partnership with PioVation and the development of PioSphere allow us to offer customers a comprehensive AI solution that goes beyond hardware," said Rene Meyer, Chief Technology Officer of AMAX. "By combining our AI infrastructure with PioCloud and PioSphere, we’re enabling enterprises to fully leverage AI on-prem with advanced security and user-friendly management tools."Mazda Sabony, Chief Executive Officer of PioVation, stated, "Collaborating with AMAX to co-develop PioSphere represents a significant step forward in delivering secure, scalable, and turnkey AI solutions to enterprises. Combining our innovative software with AMAX's hardware expertise creates a complete solution that addresses the growing demand for on-premises AI deployments."PioSphere’s Key ComponentsThe PioSphere solution stack offers enterprises the flexibility and control necessary for modern AI deployments. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to select, train, and deploy LLM models with just a few steps, whether on-prem or in the cloud. PioSphere’s no-code AI capabilities enable users to build and deploy AI agents through a simple drag-and-drop interface, bypassing complex setup and programming. This accessible, efficient solution integrates AMAX’s GPU infrastructure with PioVation’s cloud OS, providing a smooth experience from hardware through application layer.Explore PioSphere at SC24Come to the AMAX booth #4714 at SC24 in Atlanta from November 17 to 22 for live demos of PioSphere and the chance to speak directly with the founders. Discover how PioSphere makes AI deployment easier, faster, and more secure while helping you maintain control of your infrastructure.About AMAXAMAX is a global leader in AI and data center solutions, providing GPU compute platforms, storage, and networking for AI, cloud, and high-performance computing. Serving industries such as AI, healthcare, finance, and research, AMAX supports organizations in driving digital transformation with reliable, high-efficiency infrastructure tailored to demanding workloads. For more information, visit www.amax.com About PioVationPioVation is a pioneering software company dedicated to advancing cloud computing with its innovative cloud operating system, PioCloud. By addressing the critical challenges of data security in multi-tenancy environments, PioVation empowers organizations to operate public cloud services with confidence. In collaboration with AMAX, PioVation co-develops PioSphere, an application layer that enables streamlined deployment of enterprise AI solutions on-premises, designed to support effective and accessible AI operations. For more information, visit piosphere.ai

