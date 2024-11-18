Investing Snacks is Now Live

Investing Snacks

Investing Snacks provides financial news you can consume in 30 seconds or less.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Investing Snacks website is now live as of November 1, 2024.Investing Snacks is a financial news website providing short articles that you can consume in 30 seconds or less; these short articles are called "snacks". Our founder & CEO, Raul Pellerano, and his team created a new kind of financial news source that would allow you to read 10 articles in 5 minutes. After you’ve consumed your financial news snack, you can click through to get the full meal version of any article that you feel requires a more detailed read. The goal of Investing Snacks is to bring easily and quickly consumable financial news to all.The website has started with an initial daily coverage of 90+ of the largest publicly traded corporations in the United States with an ultimate goal to cover all financial assets globally (stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, cryptocurrency, and more). Coverage of future assets will be prioritized when the request is submitted via the form in the footer.

