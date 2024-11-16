Glory Through Time, Vol.2 By Douglas McMurry, Presented by Atticus Publishing

"Discover the Transformative Power of Spiritual Awakenings Throughout History"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing is proud to present Glory Through Time Volume 2: The Forgotten Legacy of Transformational Revivals, the latest work from Douglas McMurry. This book explores 500 years of spiritual awakenings that have profoundly influenced history, offering readers a deep dive into God’s hand in these remarkable moments of transformation. As the second installment in McMurry’s two-volume series, this book continues to trace the powerful revivals often referred to as “Great Awakenings” or movements of the Holy Spirit.In a recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford, McMurry discussed the lasting impact of these revivals on faith, culture, and society. He highlighted how these spiritual awakenings remain relevant today, as demonstrated by the ongoing move of the Holy Spirit at Asbury University. (Watch the full interview in the embedded video below.)Douglas McMurry, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and the San Francisco Theological Seminary, has spent 40 years pastoring churches across the east and west coasts of the U.S. In 1983, he and his wife, Carla, began dedicating two hours each day to prayer for a new Great Awakening. Their prayers were answered in 2023 when an outpouring of the Holy Spirit occurred at Asbury University—a movement they believe signals the beginning of a modern-day Great Awakening.Glory Through Time Volume 2 takes readers on a compelling journey through the last five centuries of Christian history. McMurry reveals how these spiritual renewals are not just religious phenomena but powerful moments when God’s kingdom breaks through into the world, reshaping entire cultures and lives. From the Protestant Reformation to the modern revival at Asbury, McMurry meticulously documents the lasting effects of these divine interventions.Central to McMurry’s message is a challenge to rethink Christianity. He asserts that Jesus is not just a religious figure but a king. McMurry emphasizes that the word “kingdom” appears 138 times in the New Testament, while the term “religion” is mentioned only three times—and always negatively. According to McMurry, Christianity is not a religion, but a kingdom—one that operates through the Spirit of God, not through worldly power or governance.McMurry’s personal experiences of God’s transformative power deeply inform his writing. While serving in Richmond, Virginia in the 1980s, he witnessed how prayer and the intervention of the Holy Spirit helped reverse a wave of violent murders in the city. This life-changing experience inspired him to devote himself to studying spiritual awakenings, which ultimately led to the writing of the Glory Through Time series.More than just a historical account, Glory Through Time Volume 2 is an invitation to see God’s kingdom at work throughout history. Whether exploring the spiritual awakenings of the Reformation or the outpouring of the Holy Spirit in modern times, McMurry provides readers with a front-row seat to God’s incredible power to transform lives and cultures.McMurry is also the author of Glory Through Time, Vol. 1: A Narrative of the Kingdom of God , chronicling the first seven centuries of Christian history, and The Forgotten Awakening, which explores a significant spiritual movement among Native American tribes during the 18th century. His works are known for their meticulous research and blend of historical documentation with personal spiritual encounters.

