Comer Announces Full Committee Markup on November 20

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a markup will take place on Wednesday, November 20th at 10:30 am ET to consider a series of legislation. WHAT: Full Committee Markup H.R. 9491, the Presidential Library Donation Reform Act: Requires presidential library fundraising organizations to keep records associated with covered information regarding donors who contribute more than $1200 and share that information quarterly with the Archivist of the United States which the National Archives is required to publish.

H.R. 10133, the Timely Stock Disclosure Act: Amends stock trading disclosure requirements for the President, Vice-President, Members of Congress, and senior government officials.

H.R. 10132, the Federal Agency Performance Act: Provides additional transparency and accountability mechanisms to improve performance and program outcomes of federal agencies and builds upon the Government Performance and Results Act Modernization Act of 2010.

H.R. ____, the Financial Management Risk Reduction Act: Improves single audit requirements—which current law requires for recipients of federal financial assistance awards in excess of $300,000 annually—and enhance oversight of federal funding while requiring a government-wide analysis of single audit quality. Also directs the development of analytic tools and strategies to identify cross-governmental risks to federal award funds. H.R. 9040, the Taxpayer Exposure Risk Reduction Act: Requires a government-wide review of transferring the financial risk of certain federal programs to the private sector insurance market in a transparent manner.

H.R. 10134, the Natural Disaster Resilience and Recovery Accountability Act: Requires the Office of Management and Budget to establish a 15-member commission to develop and offer reforms to improve the federal government's natural disaster resilience and recovery goals and efforts.

H.R. 10062, the Freedom to Petition the Government Act: Amends D.C. Code to ensure meetings held in the District of Columbia between nonprofit organizations headquartered outside of the District and officials of the federal government are not considered as doing business in the District of Columbia

H.R. 8690, the Stop Secret Spending Act: Creates new reporting requirements for agency federal spending information to be reported under USAspending.gov to include other transaction agreements, which are contract mechanisms not covered by the Federal Acquisition Regulation framework.

H.R. 8706, the Dismantle DEI Act: Takes a whole-of-government approach to eliminating authorizations and funding for government diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and directs the Office of Personnel Management to abolish all Federal DEI offices and requires the Office of Management and Budget to rescind all DEI regulations.

H.R. ____, the Modernizing Data Practices to Improve Government Act: Extends the Chief Data Officer Council and updates the functions of the Council to support agencies in leveraging emerging technologies and artificial intelligence oversight.

Extends the Chief Data Officer Council and updates the functions of the Council to support agencies in leveraging emerging technologies and artificial intelligence oversight. H.R. 8753, To direct the United States Postal Service to designate single, unique ZIP Codes for certain communities, and for other purposes.



Post Office Naming Bills to be Considered En Bloc DATE: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 TIME: 10:30 AM ET LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

