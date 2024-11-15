Highlights of the 2023-24 Year

Commencement 2024

At Gonzaga’s 131st commencement ceremonies, the University, families and friends celebrated nearly 2,000 new undergraduate, graduate and law alumni who earned their degrees during trying times. In particular, it was a momentous occasion for undergraduates in the Class of 2024 who began their college experiences just months before the COVID-19 pandemic was closing operations of many businesses and other higher education institutions. Gonzaga was up and running with in-person classes by fall of 2020, and students robbed of their high school graduation ceremonies walked delightfully across the stage to accept their Gonzaga diplomas.

Soon after my first tour of Gonzaga, I knew this was the college I wanted to attend. I loved the atmosphere of the campus, and the smaller community of students. The student-to-faculty ratio is one of my favorite things, as it allows me to interact with my professors and feel important as a student. The success rate of the nursing program and the national ranking also doesn’t hurt!” — Emma Hagner (’24), Nursing

Fr. Boyle Receives High Honor

Connecting the City

On May 3, President Joe Biden named Father Greg Boyle, S.J. (’77), among 19 individuals to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest U.S. civilian honor, for exemplary contributions to significant societal endeavors. Fr. Boyle founded Homeboy Industries in 1988, to provide support, training and jobs to people who have been incarcerated.

Last summer, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) and city and state officials gathered at Gonzaga to officially open STA’s new City Line, which Gonzaga’s partnership made possible. The route features all-electric, zero-emission technology. City Line buses make multiple stops each day at two locations on Gonzaga’s campus, making it easier than ever for students to go downtown. Transportation with STA is free for those with valid Zag ID cards, and since its opening, students have taken more than 50,000 rides on the City Line.

I cherish the vibrant community and meaningful connections I’ve forged here, fostering invaluable memories and an enriching learning atmosphere at Gonzaga. I aspire to become a physical therapist specializing in prosthetics, which would not be feasible without the generosity of donors. I am deeply grateful for their continued support.” — Molly Campbell (’26), Human Physiology

Showcasing Spokane History

Gonzaga was a sponsor of the 50th anniversary celebration of Spokane’s Expo ’74 World’s Fair. Students, faculty and staff contributed seven events and projects that illuminated the focus on sustainability that was an outgrowth of the fair. History and education students put together field trips for public school kids, and others presented histories through readers’ theatre. Jundt Art Museum, Gonzaga Dance, the Institute for Climate, Water and the Environment, and engineering senior projects all contributed to bringing Spokane’s World’s Fair back to life.

2023-24 Rankings and Recognition

2024 U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Top 100 National University (5 years straight)

Recognized Among the Nation’s Best for:

✓ Undergraduate Engineering

✓ Nursing

✓ Entrepreneurship

✓ Accounting

✓ Finance

✓ Undergraduate Teaching

✓ Business

✓ Veterans

2024 Princeton Review Rankings

#1 in School Spirit

#17 in Community Service

#17 in Intramural Sports

Facts and Figures