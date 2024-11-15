Delaware’s Sports Tourism Industry Contributed Significant Economic Impact in 2023, According to Recent Study

WILMINGTON, Del. – Sports tourism generated significant economic impacts in Delaware in 2023 with visitor spending and tournament operations accounting for nearly $258 million, the Delaware Tourism Office announced Friday at an event at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

The Delaware Tourism Office contracted with Tourism Economics, a leading research organization with travel industry expertise, to complete the comprehensive economic impact analysis of sports tourism in Delaware. This was the first time the office conducted such a study.

“This study reinforces what we already knew – sports tourism is a major factor in our overall economy and a significant contributor to our state and local revenue,” said Governor John Carney. “Travelers attending sports tournaments, races and other events, whether as participants or spectators, help to create thousands of jobs, support our small businesses and generate economic development throughout Delaware.”

The sports tourism sector’s direct spending impact of $257.9 million generated $403.2 million in total business sales in the local economy, according to the study. Those sales supported more than 3,000 part-time and full-time jobs and generated $20.2 million in state and local taxes. This encompasses purchases of food and beverage, transportation, recreation, accommodations, and retail. It also considers the cost of tournament operations, such as costs related to wages, sports equipment, insurance, and more that require money to be spent locally.

In 2023, 1.1 million sports travelers attended a sports tournament, race, or other event – either as a participant or a spectator – in Delaware.

“The teams, families, and spectators who participate in and attend sports events in Delaware frequently engage with local businesses,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “From dining and accommodations to recreational activities, these visitors contribute significantly to our state’s economy by supporting small businesses and driving economic growth throughout Delaware.”

“We appreciate being able to work closely with our partners in the industry to promote our state as a prime destination for sports events,” said Jessica Welch, director of the Delaware Tourism Office. “As the $128 billion global sports industry grows, we look forward to continuing our work to inspire growth in sports tourism in Delaware.”

Recent initiatives have been taken by the General Assembly and the Delaware Tourism Office to support sports tourism in Delaware, including the creation of the Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund, which provides financial support to new or existing sports facilities that hold events throughout the year to attract out-of-state visitors and contribute to the state and local economy. In June, the Delaware Tourism Office announced that $11.3 million was awarded through the fund to four facilities in the state.

In July, the Delaware Tourism Office also announced the creation of the Tournaments, Events and Athletic Meets Sponsorship (TEAMS) Program. The program provides grants to event operators to attract new regional, national, and international sporting events at amateur, collegiate, and professional levels while ensuring that current sports events maintain their place and continue to grow for years to come in Delaware.

“The Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund and the TEAMS program are industry enhancing resources to ensure Delaware is the first choice for sports tourism event owners,” said Ryan Wolfe, Sports Sales Leader of the Delaware Tourism Office. “Financial investment into facilities and events has proven to attract, grow, and retain nationwide partnerships that create significant economic impact in Delaware.”

“Delaware is making bold investments to establish itself as a premier sports tourism destination, with initiatives like the event incentive program and the Sports Tourism Capital Investment Fund,” said President and CEO of Sports Events and Tourism Association, John David. “These efforts are solidifying Delaware’s reputation as a top choice for hosting sports events.”

To learn more about the 2023 economic impact analysis of sports tourism in Delaware and view Tourism Economics’ full report, go to VisitDelaware.com.

The Delaware Tourism Office, a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware. For more information, visit the official Delaware Tourism website at www.VisitDelaware.com or call toll-free at 866-284-7483.