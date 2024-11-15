Committee Cliff Notes: Week of November 11, 2024

Here’s a recap of key moments from House Republican committees during the week:

Education and the Workforce

On Friday, November 15, the House passed:

H.R. 8932, the FAFSA Deadline Act (Houchin)

Oversight and Accountability

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is designed to make postsecondary education accessible and affordable for students. But under the Biden-Harris administration, the FAFSA has been plagued by delays and uncertainty. As a result, hundreds of thousands of students may never enter postsecondary education. In fact, roughly 430,000 fewer students submitted a FAFSA for the 2024-2025 award year, with the decline most pronounced among low-income students. The FAFSA Deadline Act will give students, families, and schools much-needed clarity by ensuring the FAFSA is released and fully operational by October 1 each year.

On Wednesday, November 13, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation and the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs held a joint hearing called "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Exposing the Truth." Members discussed the Department of Defense (DoD) and the intelligence community’s lack of transparency regarding UAPs, including undisclosed spending on UAP-related programs and the national security implications of UAP encounters at U.S. military installations. Members emphasized the need for greater accountability from the DoD to share information with Congress and the American people.

Rules

On Thursday, November 14, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic held a hearing called "Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons Learned and The Path Forward." Members detailed the serious flaws in the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed for stronger oversight, better accountability, and reforming federal agencies as essential to protecting future generations from government failure.

On Tuesday, November 12, the Committee on Rules met on the following measures:

H.R. 7409, the Harnessing Energy At Thermal Sources Act (Kim)

H.R. 8446, the Critical Mineral Consistency Act of 2024 (Ciscomani)

H.R. 8932, the FAFSA Deadline Act (Houchin)

Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party

This week, the Rules Committee considered three measures designed to cut red tape and improve government function. Members discussed the Biden Administration’s continued failure to provide students and parents with an adequate FAFSA process. Specifically, they highlighted the Department of Education’s refusal to respond to over four million calls. Afterwards, the Committee turned to the Biden Administration’s keep-it-in-the-ground agenda and outlined the consequences for the American people. The discussion emphasized House Republicans commitment to ending this harmful stance and its effects on everything from critical mineral procurement to geothermal energy production.

On Wednesday, November 13, Chairman John Moolenaar and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi wrote to the Italian Ambassador to the United States, urging Italy to increase the protection of a notable Chinese dissident, Li Yang. Li had become widely known for sharing uncensored updates and videos within China following the White Paper protests and the CCP’s draconian COVID lockdowns.

On Thursday, November 14, Chairman John Moolenaar introduced the Restoring Trade Fairness Act, a bill that would revoke China’s Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR). In 2000, as China prepared to enter the WTO, Congress voted to extend PNTR status to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), hoping that the Chinese Communist Party would liberalize and adopt fair trading practices. Achieving PNTR status meant that the Chinese state-run economy received preferential tariff treatment under U.S. law, opening the door for the mass influx of products made in the communist nation. This gamble failed. In the two decades since, the United States manufacturing industry has been depleted, American firms have had their intellectual property pillaged by CCP economic coercion, and the CCP grew into America’s foremost adversary.

Small Business

On Monday, November 11, Chairman Williams issued a statement in support of National Veterans Small Business Week, recognizing America’s veterans who have continued to serve their Nation through running a small business of their own.

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Thursday, November 14, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation held a hearing called "Snowed In: United States Disinvestment in the Arctic." The hearing focused on the U.S. Coast Guard’s efforts to recapitalize icebreakers and the Service’s ability to fulfill its icebreaking and polar region responsibilities.

Veterans Affairs

On Wednesday, November 13, the Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs held an oversight hearing titled “Our Nation’s Hallowed Grounds: Review of America’s National Cemetery Funeral Operations for Veterans and Servicemembers.” The hearing examined the Department of the Army’s process towards resuming Caisson Platoon support for full military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery’s funeral operations. Army’s witness outlined their conditions-based approach to resuming Caisson Platoon operations, which are currently indefinitely suspended. GOP Members pressed for a clearer timeline on when Army will resume Caisson Platoon support at Arlington, and Army provided a timeline for when they expect the platoon’s squads to be trained and how much funding Army will need going forward to resume operations. House Republicans emphasized the importance of a sustainable approach to resuming Caisson Platoon operations while ensuring the health of the herd. The hearing also assessed the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery Administration’s (NCA) efforts to improve cemetery access for veterans across the nation. The National Funeral Directors Association testified on gaps in outreach, noting families’ challenges in accessing clear information on their veteran loved one’s burial benefits and whether they are eligible. House Republicans urged NCA to improve communication with Congress on cemetery construction projects and to improve outreach and education for veterans and their families about their burial benefits.

