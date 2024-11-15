Submit Release
Sixteen Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Special Agents Graduate

Friday, November 15, 2024 | 04:17pm

On Friday, Nov. 15, Governor Bill Lee, Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long, and Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Deputy Commissioner Greg Mays presented badges to 16 new Tennessee Office of Homeland Security Special Agents in a graduation ceremony at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville.

“We appreciate the support and investment Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly continue to make in public safety,” said Commissioner Long. “This graduating class is comprised of some of the
finest law enforcement professionals in the nation. I thank each and every one of them for their desire and willingness to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.”

With today’s graduating class, the Office of Homeland Security has now accomplished the goal set out by Governor Lee to have a Special Agent assigned to all 95 counties in Tennessee. 

