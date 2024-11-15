TDCI Welcomes New Tennessee State Board of Accountancy Executive Director

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards welcomes accomplished accounting professional Gin Binkley as the executive director of the Tennessee State Board of Accountancy.

A graduate of Auburn University and a Certified Public Accountant since 2012, Binkley brings the experience she gained in public accounting and the private sector to her new role at TDCI. Binkley began her career in Audit and Assurance services at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she served a diverse portfolio of clients, ranging from public multinational corporations to privately held businesses across various industries. She led audit engagements from planning through execution, overseeing a team of audit professionals and supporting specialists. Most recently, Binkley served as a financial controller to small middle Tennessee businesses in the creative industry, where she specialized in providing financial leadership and operational support to business owners and leadership teams.

“Gin’s proven track record as a leader combined with her real-world experience with the latest accounting practices make her a perfect fit to work with the Board of Accountancy as well as with our team in the Division of Regulatory Boards,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Regulatory Boards Reid Witcher. “I know she will be a valuable asset for our team, the Board, and, most importantly, the licensees we serve.”

Created in 1913 to regulate accountants in Tennessee, the Board of Accountancy strives to protect the public, enhance communications with licensees, and proactively respond to the demands of today's changing world.

The Board is one of 24 regulatory programs overseen in TDCI's Division of Regulatory Boards, which licenses and regulates over 317,000 Tennesseans in their professions and businesses.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to join TDCI and bring my experience to Tennessee state government,” Binkley said. “By joining the Department, I hope I can help my fellow Tennesseans, inspire my co-workers, and make a difference in the lives and careers of accountants across the state.”

Ms. Binkley is a native of Madison, Miss. Her first day at TDCI was November 12, 2024.

