Water Access and Public Parking at Great Bay Discovery Center Will Be Closed November 18–19

CONTACT:

Great Bay Discovery Center: (603) 778-0015

November 15, 2024

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Great Bay Discovery Center’s (GBDC) parking area and public boat launch at 89 Depot Road in Greenland will be closed starting on the morning of Monday, November 18 through Tuesday, November 19 so that repairs can be made to the railroad crossing that connects GBDC to Depot Road.

During the improvement process, GBDC’s parking area and public water access point will be closed to the public. There will be no opportunity to launch or retrieve non-motorized boats such as canoes, kayaks, or other self-propelled watercraft during this time. Hunting access will also be curtailed.

The Great Bay Discovery Center is managed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) and is the education headquarters for the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, a state and federal partnership between NHFG and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve’s mission is to promote informed management of the Great Bay Estuary through linked programs of research, education, and stewardship. These programs enhance scientific understanding of the estuary and communicate this information to interested citizens and decision makers. The Reserve’s programs focus on management-relevant issues aligned with four priority topics: land conservation and stewardship, water quality, biological communities and habitats, and climate change impacts and adaptation. To learn more visit www.greatbay.org.