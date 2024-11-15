Jurors in Imperial County Receiving $100 Per Day

A pilot program funded by Assembly Bill 1981 and administered by the Judicial Council of California will explore whether increases in juror compensation and mileage reimbursement rates improve juror diversity and participation, according to a press release.

