Le Boat ‘s Exciting New Destination: The Trent Severn Waterway to Be Featured on Water Ways TV

SMITHFALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Boat , the leader in houseboat vacations on the rivers, canals and lakes of Europe and Canada, is excited to announce that its latest destination, the stunning Trent Severn Waterway, will be featured in an upcoming television show this fall on Global TV.The highly anticipated segment will air on Water Ways TV , hosted by award-winning broadcaster and producer Steven J. Bull. This dynamic boating and lifestyle program is designed for boating enthusiasts and outdoor adventures, offering viewers exclusive insights into remarkable activities and breathtaking locations on or near some of the world’s most beautiful waterways.Le Boat will be featured on Season Three of Water Ways TV on Global Television this Saturday, November 16, at 10:30 AM. In this episode, viewers will accompany Steve Bull and his family as they explore the historic Trent Severn Waterway aboard a Le Boat Horizon Cruiser. Starting from the newest base in Peterborough, Ontario, the Bull family will navigate this picturesque waterway, creating unforgettable memories on their journey to Bobcaygeon.In addition to this premiere, Season Two of Water Ways TV is currently available for viewing online on the Water Ways YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jRAkU2Jihg In this episode, Steve embarked on an adventure on the UNESCO World Heritage Canal Du Midi in the South of France aboard a Le Boat cruise, showcasing the region's stunning architecture, rich history, and charming villages. Viewers will discover the secrets of this historical canal, savor local cuisine at waterside bistros, and understand why this UNESCO site is a bucket-list destination for boaters. Fans can also look forward to additional broadcasts of the Trent Severn episode on Sportsman Channel Canada and WildTV throughout 2025, (check local listings for air times).Join us for this incredible journey and discover why Le Boat is the premier choice for unforgettable boating vacations in Canada and beyond!For more information about Le Boat and to book your own adventure on the Trent Severn Waterway, please visit Le Boat's website.About Le BoatLe Boat is a leading provider of boat rental vacations in Europe and Canada’s historical canals and waterways, offering a unique way to explore stunning landscapes, charming towns, and rich cultural heritage. www.leboat.com . Follow Le Boat on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/leboatvacations/ About Water Ways TVWater Ways TV is an innovative boating and lifestyle program showcasing incredible locations, boats, and adventures. For more information, visit https://waterways.show/water-ways-tv Media Contact:Lisa McLean | lisamclean@leboat.comArnelle Kendall | arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com

