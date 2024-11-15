2024 AFRC Safety Award Winners

Published Nov. 15, 2024

Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs

The Air Force Reserve Command announced its safety award selections for fiscal year 2024. Below are the units and individuals who were selected for recognition of their outstanding safety accomplishments for FY24.

The general category safety award winner is:

-AFRC Safety Office of the Year – 931 ARW (4 AF), 931st Air Refueling Wing Safety Office

The aviation safety award winners are:

-AFRC Aircrew of Distinction Award– 507 ARW (4 AF), “OKIE 03”, Lt. Col. Mark J. Povec, Capt. Robert D. Sutherland, 1st Lt. Grant N. Carter, Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey, TSgt Michael R. Wallace, TSgt David K. Brown, TSgt Nathan C. Elliot

AFRC Crewmember of Distinction Award:

– 413 FTG (22 AF), Maj Andrew R. Branson

AFRC Safety Officer of the Year:

– 931 ARW (4 AF)

Maj James R. Magill, Jr.

The occupational safety award winners are:

-AFRC Occupational Safety Civilian of the Year – 931 ARW (4 AF), Mr. Craig M. Sammartano

-AFRC Occupational Safety SNCO of the Year – 403 WG (22 AF), SMSgt Frank A. Strong

The weapons safety award winners are:

-AFRC Weapons Safety Civilian of the Year – 439 AW (4 AF), Mr. Robert J. LaFleur, Jr.

Colonel Vernon Reddick, Air Force Reserve Command Director of Safety said the nominations were impressive and the competition was intense. He congratulated all of the nominees and commended them for their dedication to duty and outstanding performance. The winners of select awards will advance to represent AFRC at the Air Force level.