Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,923 in the last 365 days.

Night hauling of homes for Lahaina temporary housing site

Posted on Nov 15, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays as modular homes for wildfire survivors are transported from a baseyard on Hansen Road to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Kilohana temporary housing site in Lahaina.

The hauling is scheduled nightly, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. the next day, on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17. The hauling may be completed earlier than the noted end time. There may be up to three hauls to Lahaina scheduled per night. For hauling schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

The transport will involve up to five trucks in a caravan that will move the homes from Hansen Road to the project site north of the Lahaina Bypass.

From Hansen Road, the trucks will head north and turn left onto Hāna Highway (Route 36), then make a left turn onto Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) and continue west connecting with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380). At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina, then continue onto the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) and proceed to the project site mauka of the Lahaina Gateway.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the modular units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Night hauling of homes for Lahaina temporary housing site

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more