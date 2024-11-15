Night hauling of homes for Lahaina temporary housing site

Main, News Posted on Nov 15, 2024 in Highways News

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays as modular homes for wildfire survivors are transported from a baseyard on Hansen Road to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Kilohana temporary housing site in Lahaina.

The hauling is scheduled nightly, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. the next day, on Saturday, Nov. 16 and Sunday, Nov. 17. The hauling may be completed earlier than the noted end time. There may be up to three hauls to Lahaina scheduled per night. For hauling schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation/ and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

The transport will involve up to five trucks in a caravan that will move the homes from Hansen Road to the project site north of the Lahaina Bypass.

From Hansen Road, the trucks will head north and turn left onto Hāna Highway (Route 36), then make a left turn onto Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) and continue west connecting with Kūihelani Highway (Route 380). At the intersection with Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), the trucks will turn left and head west to Lahaina, then continue onto the Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) and proceed to the project site mauka of the Lahaina Gateway.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns and stops in both directions along the route due to the size of the modular units. There will also be escorts during the transport. Highway users should heed all signs along with directions from traffic controllers.