Premier’s statement on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab

CANADA, November 15 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab:

“Sikhs in British Columbia and around the world today are celebrating the 555th anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of the Sikh religion.

“Friends and family will gather on this sacred day to visit gurdwaras, give back to the community, and reflect on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings, including the importance of equality, peace, compassion and tolerance.

“This important day also provides an opportunity for us to acknowledge the remarkable cultural, political and economic contributions Sikh Canadians have made to the British Columbia we know today.

“Gurpurab is also celebrated by diverse communities across South Asia, showing the universal nature of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings about unity and equality.

“Today, I extend my warmest wishes for a happy Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Gurpurab to all who celebrate. Gurpurab di lakh lakh vadhai!”