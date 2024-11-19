New Book, ‘The Revenue Engine,’ Unveils Methodology For Improving B2B Marketing

Kara Smith Brown Releases "The Revenue Engine" With Advantage Books Advantage Books Kara Smith Brown, author of "The Revenue Engine."

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book The Revenue Engine: Fueling a B2B High-Octane Pipeline , author and B2B marketing expert Kara Smith Brown shows businesses how to leverage data-driven insights, nurture leads, and convert prospects into loyal customers.“The Revenue Engine is more than just demand gen, lead gen, or pipeline management,” Brown writes. “It’s a philosophical approach, a framework, supported with clear measurement principles that engage prospects before, during, and after their in-market motion through awareness, engagement, and customer acquisition.”Brown’s book, published by Advantage Books , gives B2B marketers a detailed, step-by-step playbook they can immediately apply to their revenue and growth efforts. The framework she shares with readers consists of three essential parts, with each part further divided into three specific components: methodology (share good news, track interest, follow up), funnels (prospect, nurture, customer), and measure (volume, velocity, value).Brown spares no detail, providing a deep dive that draws on her years of marketing experience and includes case studies that illustrate how the lessons she shares work in real-world situations.She also addresses areas such as artificial intelligence and marketing tech of the future, how to create the ideal customer profile, and follow-up strategies that can help close deals and maintain customer relationships.In providing businesses with a foundation for their marketing efforts, Brown emphasizes that marketing is dynamic and requires a flexible foundation, urging readers to adapt as needs evolve.“As you move forward, remember that the journey doesn’t end here,” Brown writes. “The world of B2B GTM (go-to-market) is ever evolving, with new technologies, trends, and challenges emerging all the time. Stay curious, stay adaptable, and continue to refine your strategies based on the latest insights and best practices.”About Kara Smith BrownKara Smith Brown (karasmithbrown.com), author of The Revenue Engine: Fueling a B2B High-Octane Pipeline, is co-founder and CEO of LeadCoverage, the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group. Brown has two decades of experience in marketing, having worked for several companies before founding LeadCoverage. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Dominican University.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

