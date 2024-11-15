Managing Vendor Relationships for Better Cybersecurity Protection

Kris Vilamaa of MostlyMedicaid Shares Insight on Strengthening Cybersecurity at GC3 2024

AL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kris Vilamaa, Partner and Chief Growth Officer at Mostly Medicaid, recently addressed an audience of leading healthcare and IT professionals at the GC3 2024 Conference, held at the Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel in Mobile, AL.Vilamaa’s presentation, titled "Managing Vendor Relationships for Better Cybersecurity Protection," provided critical insights into the evolving landscape of cybersecurity risks within healthcare vendor relationships.In his session, Vilamaa highlighted the rising importance of robust vendor relationship management to bolster cybersecurity defenses across the healthcare sector. Recognizing that external IT vendors often carry potential security risks, he shared industry best practices designed to mitigate these vulnerabilities. Attendees gained practical guidance on strategies such as establishing clear, ongoing communication with vendors, setting defined expectations from the outset, and developing comprehensive risk management frameworks to proactively address cybersecurity threats."The complexity of today’s healthcare IT environments makes it imperative to treat vendor relationships as extensions of a healthcare organization’s security strategy," Vilamaa remarked. "Our aim is to empower healthcare entities to take proactive steps in strengthening their vendor-related defenses, ultimately protecting sensitive data and patient privacy."The session underscored the value of prioritizing a structured approach to vendor risk, focusing on tailored risk assessments and contractual safeguards to enhance protection measures. Vilamaa’s expertise offered attendees actionable insights into elevating cybersecurity standards within the healthcare sector by fostering collaborative and transparent partnerships with IT vendors.The GC3 2024 Conference, known for convening influential voices in governance, compliance, and cybersecurity, served as an ideal platform for Vilamaa to address the critical intersection of healthcare and cybersecurity, especially in the face of rising threats. His contributions continue to underscore Mostly Medicaid's commitment to advancing security and operational resilience across healthcare systems.November 13-15, 2024Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel=====================About Mostly Medicaid=====================Mostly Medicaid reaches thousands of Medicaid industry professionals, decision makers and influencers with its thought leadership publications and information sharing products. We also provide marketing and strategy consulting services for companies in the Medicaid industry, as well as premium educational content to enhance expertise for industry professionals. Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions.We began with one simple concept in mind - think of Medicaid as a massive industry. Besides the healthcare services provided to Medicaid enrollees, there are hundreds of thousands of people that process claims, build software, consult with hospitals - just to name a few segments. Those people need services and products to help them do their jobs, increase their revenues and improve their skills. And that's where Mostly Medicaid comes in. We are uniquely positioned to reach influencers across all segments and provide them with actionable information and recommendations. We have built a brand with 12,000 Medicaid industry professionals who trust us to bring non-biased information to them.For inquiries about this announcement:=====================================For Mostly Medicaidcolby@mostlymedicaid.com

