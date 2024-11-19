Indie Film "Bull Street" starring Loretta Devine and Amy Madigan with score by Anne Dudley Hits London's Brixton Oval  

Loretta Devine in Bull Street

Courtroom drama Bull Street explores land disputes and southern grit in its UK premiere at The Ritzy Cinema, featuring an iconic cast and score by Anne Dudley

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowered Trio of Women:

Director Lynn Dow, Producer Wendy Tucker-Tannock and Renowned Composer Anne Dudley



Lead Loretta Devine and Amy Madigan in “Bull Street” Premiere in London



Bull Street comes to Ritzy Cinema and Café at Brixton Oval on Saturday, December 7. Londoners now have the chance to witness this compelling story of family, justice, and the fight for one's rightful place. Directed and written by Lynn Dow and produced by Bermudian Wendy Tucker-Tannock, this film represents a triumph for women filmmakers and diverse voices in cinema. "Bull Street" is set in a small town in South Carolina USA and follows the story of LouEster Gibbs (Malynda Hale), a small-town personal injury lawyer, and her grandmother, Ms. Big Gal (Loretta Devine), as they face eviction from their lifelong home.

When an Ivy League lawyer challenges the ownership of their home and surrounding land, Judge Motley (Amy Madigan) must decide if a handshake land transfer can hold up in court. The film includes music by iconic artists such as Bob Dylan, Patsy Cline, and the Chapel Heart Band. The score is written by the acclaimed English composer, keyboardist, conductor and pop musician Anne Dudley, who was also the first BBC Concert Orchestra’s Composer in Association in 2001.



Based on the true story of Dow's great-grandmother, "Bull Street" delves into the complex history of land rights, generational wealth, greed and the lingering effects of racial injustice in America. The film also sheds light on the infamous Bull Street mental institution in South Carolina, known for its controversial practices. "We wanted to tell a deeply personal story that resonates universally," says Dow. "It's about family, legacy, and standing up for what's rightfully yours — themes that cross all boundaries." Tucker-Tannock adds, "As women filmmakers, we're bringing perspectives to the screen that have been underrepresented for too long. We hope our work inspires more diverse storytelling in the industry."



"Bull Street" explores themes of privilege, grief, family values, and mental health, making it a story that resonates deeply with audiences nationwide. The film's setting in the quaint town of Summerton, South Carolina, provides a rich backdrop for this tale of generational struggle and small-town spirit.

Don't miss your chance to see this important film. "Bull Street" will play at the Ritzy Cinema and Café at Brixton Oval on Coldharbour Lane in London on December 7. Join Dow, Tucker-Tannock and Dudley for an-person Q&A following the screening. For showtimes, tickets, and the movie trailer, visit https://www.bullstreetmovie.com/where-to-watch.



About the Filmmakers:

Lynn Dow (Director/Writer) and Wendy Tucker-Tannock (Producer) are two women filmmakers passionate about bringing fresh perspectives to the screen. Their collaboration on "Bull Street" showcases their commitment to telling authentic, powerful stories that challenge and inspire audiences.

Bull Street Trailer

