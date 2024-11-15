Buffalo Biodiesel Reports 3,137 Theft Incidents in 2024

Buffalo Biodiesel Theft Arrests Contacts for Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. Related to Theft.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buffalo Biodiesel, Inc. a renewable energy company operating in 15 states throughout the Northeast, announced that 3,137 customers have been victims of oil thefts in 2024. This is not a complete list of thefts. The number of break-ins listed below represent 66% of the total incidents (2,074 of 3,137):Rochester, NY - 64Albany, NY - 57Columbus, OH - 45Kingston, NY - 37Troy, NY - 32Trenton, NJ - 31Scranton, PA - 31Schenectady, NY - 30Syracuse, NY - 30Bethlehem, PA - 28Easton, PA - 26Pittsburgh, PA - 26Newburgh, NY - 22Allentown, PA - 22Saratoga Springs, NY - 21Edison, NJ - 20Clifton Park, NY - 20Buffalo, NY - 18Danbury, CT - 16Latham, NY - 16Middletown, NY - 16Albany , NY - 15Poughkeepsie, NY - 15Philadelphia, PA - 15Stamford, CT - 14Springfield, MA - 14Binghamton, NY - 14Williamsville, NY - 14Hopewell Junction, NY - 13Reading, PA - 13Newtown, CT - 12Waterbury, CT - 12Bensalem, PA - 12Wilkes Barre, PA - 12Bethel, CT - 11New Haven, CT - 11Hartford, CT - 10Monroe, CT - 10North Brunswick, NJ - 10Amherst, NY - 10New Paltz, NY - 10Hazleton, PA - 10Pottstown, PA - 10Quakertown, PA - 10Bennington, VT - 10Bridgeport, CT - 9 TheftsCatskill, NY - 9 TheftsLake George, NY - 9 TheftsQueensbury, NY - 9 TheftsWesterville, OH - 9 TheftsStroudsburg, PA - 9 TheftsDearborn, MI - 8 TheftsSomerset, NJ - 8 TheftsCarmel, NY - 8 TheftsCortland, NY - 8 TheftsFairport, NY - 8 TheftsSaugerties, NY - 8 TheftsCleveland, OH - 8 TheftsEast Stroudsburg, PA - 8 TheftsAdrian, MI - 7 TheftsMatawan, NJ - 7 TheftsAmsterdam, NY - 7 TheftsBeacon, NY - 7 TheftsDelmar, NY - 7 TheftsDepew, NY - 7 TheftsHornell, NY - 7 TheftsHudson, NY - 7 TheftsLiverpool, NY - 7 TheftsRensselaer, NY - 7 TheftsWatervliet, NY - 7 TheftsCincinnati, OH - 7 TheftsPowell, OH - 7 TheftsColumbus , OH - 7 TheftsJohnstown, PA - 7 TheftsReading , PA - 7 TheftsMeriden, CT - 6 TheftsNorwalk, CT - 6 TheftsWest Hartford, CT - 6 TheftsGlassboro, NJ - 6 TheftsMorristown, NJ - 6 TheftsNew Brunswick, NJ - 6 TheftsUnion, NJ - 6 TheftsWashington, NJ - 6 TheftsColonie, NY - 6 TheftsMonticello, NY - 6 TheftsNorwich, NY - 6 TheftsGahanna, OH - 6 TheftsMedina, OH - 6 TheftsToledo, OH - 6 TheftsYoungstown, OH - 6 TheftsClarks Summit, PA - 6 TheftsDoylestown, PA - 6 TheftsExeter, PA - 6 TheftsHonesdale, PA - 6 TheftsHuntingdon Valley, PA - 6 TheftsKingston, PA - 6 TheftsLake Ariel, PA - 6 TheftsNorristown, PA - 6 TheftsNorristown , PA - 6 TheftsTannersville, PA - 6 TheftsTunkhannock, PA - 6 TheftsWashington, PA - 6 TheftsEast Hartford, CT - 5 TheftsEast Haven, CT - 5 TheftsManchester, CT - 5 TheftsNaugatuck, CT - 5 TheftsNew Milford, CT - 5 TheftsTorrington, CT - 5 TheftsWest Haven, CT - 5 TheftsWethersfield, CT - 5 TheftsGreat Barrington, MA - 5 TheftsPittsfield, MA - 5 TheftsBranchville, NJ - 5 TheftsCherry Hill, NJ - 5 TheftsEast Brunswick, NJ - 5 TheftsEwing, NJ - 5 TheftsHamilton, NJ - 5 TheftsNewark, NJ - 5 TheftsParsippany, NJ - 5 TheftsPlainfield, NJ - 5 TheftsBrewster, NY - 5 TheftsChester, NY - 5 TheftsEllenville, NY - 5 TheftsFishkill, NY - 5 TheftsFort Edward, NY - 5 TheftsGreenwich, NY - 5 TheftsHighland, NY - 5 TheftsHyde Park, NY - 5 TheftsMahopac, NY - 5 TheftsOlean, NY - 5 TheftsPine bush, NY - 5 TheftsSpencerport, NY - 5 TheftsUtica, NY - 5 TheftsWappingers Falls, NY - 5 TheftsWaverly, NY - 5 TheftsDublin, OH - 5 TheftsHilliard, OH - 5 TheftsReynoldsburg, OH - 5 TheftsBangor, PA - 5 TheftsBloomsburg, PA - 5 TheftsEmmaus, PA - 5 TheftsMorrisville, PA - 5 TheftsSlatington, PA - 5 TheftsFairmont, WV - 5 TheftsBristol, CT - 4 TheftsHamden, CT - 4 TheftsWallingford, CT - 4 TheftsFort Wayne, IN - 4 TheftsWilliamstown, MA - 4 TheftsDetroit, MI - 4 TheftsJackson, MI - 4 TheftsWestland, MI - 4 TheftsBoonton, NJ - 4 TheftsButler, NJ - 4 TheftsCranford, NJ - 4 TheftsGloucester City, NJ - 4 TheftsGreen Brook Twp, NJ - 4 TheftsLinden, NJ - 4 TheftsPhillipsburg, NJ - 4 TheftsRandolph, NJ - 4 TheftsRockaway, NJ - 4 TheftsSouth Amboy, NJ - 4 TheftsCheektowaga, NY - 4 TheftsDeposit, NY - 4 TheftsEast Greenbush, NY - 4 TheftsEndicott, NY - 4 TheftsFlorida, NY - 4 TheftsGarnerville, NY - 4 TheftsGlenmont, NY - 4 TheftsHerkimer, NY - 4 TheftsHoosick Falls, NY - 4 TheftsIthaca, NY - 4 TheftsKingston , NY - 4 TheftsLake Katrine, NY - 4 TheftsMonroe, NY - 4 TheftsNew City, NY - 4 TheftsNew Hartford, NY - 4 TheftsOneida, NY - 4 TheftsOneonta, NY - 4 TheftsOrchard Park, NY - 4 TheftsPlattsburgh, NY - 4 TheftsPleasant Valley, NY - 4 TheftsSlingerlands, NY - 4 TheftsSpring Valley, NY - 4 TheftsTarrytown, NY - 4 TheftsWarwick, NY - 4 TheftsYorktown Heights, NY - 4 TheftsRochester , NY - 4 TheftsAkron, OH - 4 TheftsBrunswick, OH - 4 TheftsAllison Park, PA - 4 TheftsAltoona, PA - 4 TheftsBlakeslee, PA - 4 TheftsBrodheadsville, PA - 4 TheftsCarbondale, PA - 4 TheftsDallas, PA - 4 TheftsDunmore, PA - 4 TheftsErie, PA - 4 TheftsGreensburg, PA - 4 TheftsLevittown, PA - 4 TheftsMountain Top, PA - 4 TheftsNanticoke, PA - 4 TheftsPhiladelphia , PA - 4 TheftsPittston, PA - 4 TheftsSouthampton, PA - 4 TheftsTamaqua, PA - 4 TheftsWarminster, PA - 4 TheftsMorgantown, WV - 4 TheftsMiddletown, CT - 3 TheftsSouthbury, CT - 3 TheftsSouthington, CT - 3 TheftsSuffield, CT - 3 TheftsWest Hartford, CT - 3 TheftsWoodbury, CT - 3 TheftsLee, MA - 3 TheftsCanton, MI - 3 TheftsEast Lansing, MI - 3 TheftsLansing, MI - 3 TheftsOkemos, MI - 3 TheftsYpsilanti, MI - 3 TheftsBasking Ridge, NJ - 3 TheftsBayville, NJ - 3 TheftsBerkeley Heights, NJ - 3 TheftsBranchburg, NJ - 3 TheftsBudd Lake, NJ - 3 TheftsBurlington, NJ - 3 TheftsCamden, NJ - 3 TheftsDayton, NJ - 3 TheftsFranklin, NJ - 3 TheftsGlendora, NJ - 3 TheftsHackettstown, NJ - 3 TheftsHillsborough Twp, NJ - 3 TheftsJackson, NJ - 3 TheftsLawrence Twp, NJ - 3 TheftsMedford, NJ - 3 TheftsMorris Plains, NJ - 3 TheftsNewton, NJ - 3 TheftsNorth Plainfield, NJ - 3 TheftsSayreville, NJ - 3 TheftsSewell, NJ - 3 TheftsSparta, NJ - 3 TheftsSummit, NJ - 3 TheftsWayne, NJ - 3 TheftsWharton, NJ - 3 TheftsWhippany, NJ - 3 TheftsBaldwin Place, NY - 3 TheftsBaldwinsville, NY - 3 TheftsCicero, NY - 3 TheftsClarence, NY - 3 TheftsCohoes, NY - 3 TheftsE Amherst, NY - 3 TheftsEndwell, NY - 3 TheftsEvans Mills, NY - 3 TheftsGloversville, NY - 3 TheftsGuilderland, NY - 3 TheftsHamburg, NY - 3 TheftsHancock, NY - 3 TheftsJefferson Valley, NY - 3 TheftsJohnson City, NY - 3 TheftsKatonah, NY - 3 TheftsKerhonkson, NY - 3 TheftsLiberty, NY - 3 TheftsLiberty , NY - 3 TheftsLockport, NY - 3 TheftsMahopec, NY - 3 TheftsMenands, NY - 3 TheftsMontgomery, NY - 3 TheftsNew Windsor, NY - 3 TheftsPeekskill, NY - 3 TheftsPerry, NY - 3 TheftsPhilmont, NY - 3 TheftsPhoenicia, NY - 3 TheftsRavena, NY - 3 TheftsRosendale, NY - 3 TheftsSanborn, NY - 3 TheftsSlate Hill, NY - 3 TheftsSouth Glens Falls, NY - 3 TheftsTappan, NY - 3 TheftsTivoli, NY - 3 TheftsTonawanda, NY - 3 TheftsVestal, NY - 3 TheftsVictor, NY - 3 TheftsWappinger Falls, NY - 3 TheftsWebster, NY - 3 TheftsWest Sand Lake, NY - 3 TheftsWest Seneca, NY - 3 TheftsWilton, NY - 3 TheftsWoodstock, NY - 3 TheftsWynantskill, NY - 3 TheftsNew Paltz , NY - 3 TheftsYorktown Heights , NY - 3 TheftsCenterville, OH - 3 TheftsCircleville, OH - 3 TheftsWarren, OH - 3 TheftsGrove City , OH - 3 TheftsAllentown , PA - 3 TheftsBowmanstown, PA - 3 TheftsClarion, PA - 3 TheftsConnellsville, PA - 3 TheftsCoopersburg, PA - 3 TheftsForty Fort, PA - 3 TheftsFountain Hill, PA - 3 TheftsFreeland, PA - 3 TheftsHatfield, PA - 3 TheftsHawley, PA - 3 TheftsJim Thorpe, PA - 3 TheftsLansdale, PA - 3 TheftsLevittown , PA - 3 TheftsNazareth, PA - 3 TheftsPeckville, PA - 3 TheftsSchuylkill Haven, PA - 3 TheftsScotrun, PA - 3 TheftsShenandoah, PA - 3 TheftsTrexlertown, PA - 3 TheftsBridgeport, WV - 3 TheftsIn 2022, thefts of oil amounted to lost revenue of over $15 million. This includes an average of 268 per month across 3,000+ locations. Losses in 2023 and 2024 are expected to exceed $45 million.In addition, there have been 118 arrests in connection with Buffalo Biodiesel oil thefts. A graphic is included with the names of all arrested parties. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.If you have information regarding any of these oil thefts, arrested parties or other cooking oil theft, please contact local law enforcement or Buffalo Biodiesel’s Theft Department at (716) 512-3318. If you are a victim of a theft, please do not confront criminals and call 911.

