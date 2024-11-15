Buffalo Biodiesel Reports 3,137 Theft Incidents in 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Buffalo Biodiesel, Inc. a renewable energy company operating in 15 states throughout the Northeast, announced that 3,137 customers have been victims of oil thefts in 2024. This is not a complete list of thefts. The number of break-ins listed below represent 66% of the total incidents (2,074 of 3,137):
Rochester, NY - 64
Albany, NY - 57
Columbus, OH - 45
Kingston, NY - 37
Troy, NY - 32
Trenton, NJ - 31
Scranton, PA - 31
Schenectady, NY - 30
Syracuse, NY - 30
Bethlehem, PA - 28
Easton, PA - 26
Pittsburgh, PA - 26
Newburgh, NY - 22
Allentown, PA - 22
Saratoga Springs, NY - 21
Edison, NJ - 20
Clifton Park, NY - 20
Buffalo, NY - 18
Danbury, CT - 16
Latham, NY - 16
Middletown, NY - 16
Albany , NY - 15
Poughkeepsie, NY - 15
Philadelphia, PA - 15
Stamford, CT - 14
Springfield, MA - 14
Binghamton, NY - 14
Williamsville, NY - 14
Hopewell Junction, NY - 13
Reading, PA - 13
Newtown, CT - 12
Waterbury, CT - 12
Bensalem, PA - 12
Wilkes Barre, PA - 12
Bethel, CT - 11
New Haven, CT - 11
Hartford, CT - 10
Monroe, CT - 10
North Brunswick, NJ - 10
Amherst, NY - 10
New Paltz, NY - 10
Hazleton, PA - 10
Pottstown, PA - 10
Quakertown, PA - 10
Bennington, VT - 10
Bridgeport, CT - 9 Thefts
Catskill, NY - 9 Thefts
Lake George, NY - 9 Thefts
Queensbury, NY - 9 Thefts
Westerville, OH - 9 Thefts
Stroudsburg, PA - 9 Thefts
Dearborn, MI - 8 Thefts
Somerset, NJ - 8 Thefts
Carmel, NY - 8 Thefts
Cortland, NY - 8 Thefts
Fairport, NY - 8 Thefts
Saugerties, NY - 8 Thefts
Cleveland, OH - 8 Thefts
East Stroudsburg, PA - 8 Thefts
Adrian, MI - 7 Thefts
Matawan, NJ - 7 Thefts
Amsterdam, NY - 7 Thefts
Beacon, NY - 7 Thefts
Delmar, NY - 7 Thefts
Depew, NY - 7 Thefts
Hornell, NY - 7 Thefts
Hudson, NY - 7 Thefts
Liverpool, NY - 7 Thefts
Rensselaer, NY - 7 Thefts
Watervliet, NY - 7 Thefts
Cincinnati, OH - 7 Thefts
Powell, OH - 7 Thefts
Columbus , OH - 7 Thefts
Johnstown, PA - 7 Thefts
Reading , PA - 7 Thefts
Meriden, CT - 6 Thefts
Norwalk, CT - 6 Thefts
West Hartford, CT - 6 Thefts
Glassboro, NJ - 6 Thefts
Morristown, NJ - 6 Thefts
New Brunswick, NJ - 6 Thefts
Union, NJ - 6 Thefts
Washington, NJ - 6 Thefts
Colonie, NY - 6 Thefts
Monticello, NY - 6 Thefts
Norwich, NY - 6 Thefts
Gahanna, OH - 6 Thefts
Medina, OH - 6 Thefts
Toledo, OH - 6 Thefts
Youngstown, OH - 6 Thefts
Clarks Summit, PA - 6 Thefts
Doylestown, PA - 6 Thefts
Exeter, PA - 6 Thefts
Honesdale, PA - 6 Thefts
Huntingdon Valley, PA - 6 Thefts
Kingston, PA - 6 Thefts
Lake Ariel, PA - 6 Thefts
Norristown, PA - 6 Thefts
Norristown , PA - 6 Thefts
Tannersville, PA - 6 Thefts
Tunkhannock, PA - 6 Thefts
Washington, PA - 6 Thefts
East Hartford, CT - 5 Thefts
East Haven, CT - 5 Thefts
Manchester, CT - 5 Thefts
Naugatuck, CT - 5 Thefts
New Milford, CT - 5 Thefts
Torrington, CT - 5 Thefts
West Haven, CT - 5 Thefts
Wethersfield, CT - 5 Thefts
Great Barrington, MA - 5 Thefts
Pittsfield, MA - 5 Thefts
Branchville, NJ - 5 Thefts
Cherry Hill, NJ - 5 Thefts
East Brunswick, NJ - 5 Thefts
Ewing, NJ - 5 Thefts
Hamilton, NJ - 5 Thefts
Newark, NJ - 5 Thefts
Parsippany, NJ - 5 Thefts
Plainfield, NJ - 5 Thefts
Brewster, NY - 5 Thefts
Chester, NY - 5 Thefts
Ellenville, NY - 5 Thefts
Fishkill, NY - 5 Thefts
Fort Edward, NY - 5 Thefts
Greenwich, NY - 5 Thefts
Highland, NY - 5 Thefts
Hyde Park, NY - 5 Thefts
Mahopac, NY - 5 Thefts
Olean, NY - 5 Thefts
Pine bush, NY - 5 Thefts
Spencerport, NY - 5 Thefts
Utica, NY - 5 Thefts
Wappingers Falls, NY - 5 Thefts
Waverly, NY - 5 Thefts
Dublin, OH - 5 Thefts
Hilliard, OH - 5 Thefts
Reynoldsburg, OH - 5 Thefts
Bangor, PA - 5 Thefts
Bloomsburg, PA - 5 Thefts
Emmaus, PA - 5 Thefts
Morrisville, PA - 5 Thefts
Slatington, PA - 5 Thefts
Fairmont, WV - 5 Thefts
Bristol, CT - 4 Thefts
Hamden, CT - 4 Thefts
Wallingford, CT - 4 Thefts
Fort Wayne, IN - 4 Thefts
Williamstown, MA - 4 Thefts
Detroit, MI - 4 Thefts
Jackson, MI - 4 Thefts
Westland, MI - 4 Thefts
Boonton, NJ - 4 Thefts
Butler, NJ - 4 Thefts
Cranford, NJ - 4 Thefts
Gloucester City, NJ - 4 Thefts
Green Brook Twp, NJ - 4 Thefts
Linden, NJ - 4 Thefts
Phillipsburg, NJ - 4 Thefts
Randolph, NJ - 4 Thefts
Rockaway, NJ - 4 Thefts
South Amboy, NJ - 4 Thefts
Cheektowaga, NY - 4 Thefts
Deposit, NY - 4 Thefts
East Greenbush, NY - 4 Thefts
Endicott, NY - 4 Thefts
Florida, NY - 4 Thefts
Garnerville, NY - 4 Thefts
Glenmont, NY - 4 Thefts
Herkimer, NY - 4 Thefts
Hoosick Falls, NY - 4 Thefts
Ithaca, NY - 4 Thefts
Kingston , NY - 4 Thefts
Lake Katrine, NY - 4 Thefts
Monroe, NY - 4 Thefts
New City, NY - 4 Thefts
New Hartford, NY - 4 Thefts
Oneida, NY - 4 Thefts
Oneonta, NY - 4 Thefts
Orchard Park, NY - 4 Thefts
Plattsburgh, NY - 4 Thefts
Pleasant Valley, NY - 4 Thefts
Slingerlands, NY - 4 Thefts
Spring Valley, NY - 4 Thefts
Tarrytown, NY - 4 Thefts
Warwick, NY - 4 Thefts
Yorktown Heights, NY - 4 Thefts
Rochester , NY - 4 Thefts
Akron, OH - 4 Thefts
Brunswick, OH - 4 Thefts
Allison Park, PA - 4 Thefts
Altoona, PA - 4 Thefts
Blakeslee, PA - 4 Thefts
Brodheadsville, PA - 4 Thefts
Carbondale, PA - 4 Thefts
Dallas, PA - 4 Thefts
Dunmore, PA - 4 Thefts
Erie, PA - 4 Thefts
Greensburg, PA - 4 Thefts
Levittown, PA - 4 Thefts
Mountain Top, PA - 4 Thefts
Nanticoke, PA - 4 Thefts
Philadelphia , PA - 4 Thefts
Pittston, PA - 4 Thefts
Southampton, PA - 4 Thefts
Tamaqua, PA - 4 Thefts
Warminster, PA - 4 Thefts
Morgantown, WV - 4 Thefts
Middletown, CT - 3 Thefts
Southbury, CT - 3 Thefts
Southington, CT - 3 Thefts
Suffield, CT - 3 Thefts
West Hartford, CT - 3 Thefts
Woodbury, CT - 3 Thefts
Lee, MA - 3 Thefts
Canton, MI - 3 Thefts
East Lansing, MI - 3 Thefts
Lansing, MI - 3 Thefts
Okemos, MI - 3 Thefts
Ypsilanti, MI - 3 Thefts
Basking Ridge, NJ - 3 Thefts
Bayville, NJ - 3 Thefts
Berkeley Heights, NJ - 3 Thefts
Branchburg, NJ - 3 Thefts
Budd Lake, NJ - 3 Thefts
Burlington, NJ - 3 Thefts
Camden, NJ - 3 Thefts
Dayton, NJ - 3 Thefts
Franklin, NJ - 3 Thefts
Glendora, NJ - 3 Thefts
Hackettstown, NJ - 3 Thefts
Hillsborough Twp, NJ - 3 Thefts
Jackson, NJ - 3 Thefts
Lawrence Twp, NJ - 3 Thefts
Medford, NJ - 3 Thefts
Morris Plains, NJ - 3 Thefts
Newton, NJ - 3 Thefts
North Plainfield, NJ - 3 Thefts
Sayreville, NJ - 3 Thefts
Sewell, NJ - 3 Thefts
Sparta, NJ - 3 Thefts
Summit, NJ - 3 Thefts
Wayne, NJ - 3 Thefts
Wharton, NJ - 3 Thefts
Whippany, NJ - 3 Thefts
Baldwin Place, NY - 3 Thefts
Baldwinsville, NY - 3 Thefts
Cicero, NY - 3 Thefts
Clarence, NY - 3 Thefts
Cohoes, NY - 3 Thefts
E Amherst, NY - 3 Thefts
Endwell, NY - 3 Thefts
Evans Mills, NY - 3 Thefts
Gloversville, NY - 3 Thefts
Guilderland, NY - 3 Thefts
Hamburg, NY - 3 Thefts
Hancock, NY - 3 Thefts
Jefferson Valley, NY - 3 Thefts
Johnson City, NY - 3 Thefts
Katonah, NY - 3 Thefts
Kerhonkson, NY - 3 Thefts
Liberty, NY - 3 Thefts
Liberty , NY - 3 Thefts
Lockport, NY - 3 Thefts
Mahopec, NY - 3 Thefts
Menands, NY - 3 Thefts
Montgomery, NY - 3 Thefts
New Windsor, NY - 3 Thefts
Peekskill, NY - 3 Thefts
Perry, NY - 3 Thefts
Philmont, NY - 3 Thefts
Phoenicia, NY - 3 Thefts
Ravena, NY - 3 Thefts
Rosendale, NY - 3 Thefts
Sanborn, NY - 3 Thefts
Slate Hill, NY - 3 Thefts
South Glens Falls, NY - 3 Thefts
Tappan, NY - 3 Thefts
Tivoli, NY - 3 Thefts
Tonawanda, NY - 3 Thefts
Vestal, NY - 3 Thefts
Victor, NY - 3 Thefts
Wappinger Falls, NY - 3 Thefts
Webster, NY - 3 Thefts
West Sand Lake, NY - 3 Thefts
West Seneca, NY - 3 Thefts
Wilton, NY - 3 Thefts
Woodstock, NY - 3 Thefts
Wynantskill, NY - 3 Thefts
New Paltz , NY - 3 Thefts
Yorktown Heights , NY - 3 Thefts
Centerville, OH - 3 Thefts
Circleville, OH - 3 Thefts
Warren, OH - 3 Thefts
Grove City , OH - 3 Thefts
Allentown , PA - 3 Thefts
Bowmanstown, PA - 3 Thefts
Clarion, PA - 3 Thefts
Connellsville, PA - 3 Thefts
Coopersburg, PA - 3 Thefts
Forty Fort, PA - 3 Thefts
Fountain Hill, PA - 3 Thefts
Freeland, PA - 3 Thefts
Hatfield, PA - 3 Thefts
Hawley, PA - 3 Thefts
Jim Thorpe, PA - 3 Thefts
Lansdale, PA - 3 Thefts
Levittown , PA - 3 Thefts
Nazareth, PA - 3 Thefts
Peckville, PA - 3 Thefts
Schuylkill Haven, PA - 3 Thefts
Scotrun, PA - 3 Thefts
Shenandoah, PA - 3 Thefts
Trexlertown, PA - 3 Thefts
Bridgeport, WV - 3 Thefts
In 2022, thefts of oil amounted to lost revenue of over $15 million. This includes an average of 268 per month across 3,000+ locations. Losses in 2023 and 2024 are expected to exceed $45 million.
In addition, there have been 118 arrests in connection with Buffalo Biodiesel oil thefts. A graphic is included with the names of all arrested parties. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
If you have information regarding any of these oil thefts, arrested parties or other cooking oil theft, please contact local law enforcement or Buffalo Biodiesel’s Theft Department at (716) 512-3318. If you are a victim of a theft, please do not confront criminals and call 911.
Buffalo Biodiesel
+1 716-512-3318
