Minister’s annual report on the French Language Services Act tabled

CANADA, November 15 - Today, the Government of Prince Edward Island tabled the 2023-2024 Minister’s report on the French Language Services Act.

The Acadian and Francophone Affairs Secretariat prepares the report on behalf of the Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs to show the provincial government's progress in responding to the French language service needs of the community in PEI.

Highlights from 2023-2024 report include:

A total of 387 bilingual employees work within the provincial government, with 161 of them working in designated bilingual positions.

The French Language Training Incentive Program, launched in fall 2023, has increased demand significantly for French-language training by government employees.

The new Active Offer program in Home Care services for seniors has led to an increase in clients registered to receive home care services in French, provided by bilingual staff.

“Our government recognizes the importance of supporting the Acadian and Francophone community by offering French-language services and information in sectors where it is most meaningful to them. We will continue to develop, enhance and invest in these services, including designating new services under the French Language Services Act and addressing the priorities identified by the community.” - Gilles Arsenault, Minister Responsible for Acadian and Francophone Affairs

The Acadian and Francophone Affairs Secretariat will maintain its effort to enhance French-language services, including the ongoing implementation of the Francophone Immigration Strategic Action Plan 2023-2028 launched in June 2023.

Media contact:

Nicole Yeba

Acadian and Francophone Affairs

ntyeba@gov.pe.ca



