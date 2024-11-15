PNNL Celebrates Klickitat Valley Health's Recent Energy Milestone

The recent ribbon-cutting ceremony at Klickitat Valley Health (KVH) was a proud moment in the journey of the Energy Storage for Social Equity (ES4SE) initiative, a joint effort between Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and Sandia National Laboratories, funded by the Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity Energy Storage Division.

KVH celebrated the launch of their new hydrogen fuel cell, utility upgrades, and the Goldendale Community Preparedness Microgrid kick-off designed to reshape the energy dynamics of Goldendale, Washington, and other rural communities in the Klickitat County. As one of the 14 communities selected for the ES4SE Technical Assistance (TA) program, KVH partnered with the ES4SE team to co-develop solutions to meet KVH’s energy goals and to explore energy storage as a pathway to resilience, energy affordability, and economic and environmental sustainability.

This celebration milestone highlighted PNNL and KVH’s innovative collaboration and echoed the broader goals of equitable energy distribution and sustainable development. Governor Jay Inslee's presence during the event underscored the importance of the collaborative efforts that made this project a reality.

From grants to grid

Jonathan Lewis was grateful to connect with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Economist Adrienne Rackley (far right) during KVH’s ribbon-cutting event. Rackley supported KVH as an equity and workforce expert in Phase One of Energy Storage for Social Equity. (Photo by Andrea Starr | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

ES4SE is split into two phases. In Phase One, PNNL partners with eligible communities through a comprehensive and personalized TA program. In Phase Two, selected participants from Phase One are chosen to receive additional assistance for Project Development and Deployment Assistance (PDDA), led by Sandia National Laboratories.

PNNL was an integral partner in supporting KVH's energy transition and infrastructure projects. According to KVH’s Director of Support Services, Jonathan Lewis, he saw immense potential when a local public utility district shared the news that the ES4SE initiative was seeking applicants. Lewis quickly applied and was excited when KVH was accepted. “The timing was perfect. I had all these grants and projects that were just at the right time for needing the technical assistance," said Lewis.

PNNL’s team provided help in securing and managing grants, offering subject matter expertise and assisting with quarterly reporting. Specifically, they supported analysis needed for the FEMA BRIC grant, worth a total of $9.8M shared among all entities in the Goldendale Community Preparedness Microgrid project. PNNL’s assistance also aided KVH’s existing Washington Department of Commerce grants, worth a total of $3.5M.

Lewis emphasized the efficiency and success of PNNL's involvement, particularly in helping KVH navigate the complexities of these funding opportunities and technical implementations. Energy Equity Engineer Kendall Parker, PNNL’s ES4SE efforts lead for KVH added, “We provided energy contractor assessments, review of energy feasibility studies, and fuel cell interconnection support for KVH’s microgrid, in addition to making sure Jonathan had the support needed for a successful project.”

KVH continues to work through the phases of its projects to improve infrastructure reliability and sustainability and address the immediate needs caused by aging systems. In the long term, KVH is now poised to make sure the hospital remains resilient, which is crucial for maintaining healthcare services in the rural community. “Since KVH has completed all TA work with PNNL, they are now transitioning to Phase Two of PDDA with Sandia, which will include technical support during construction and commissioning,” said Parker.

The project also embodies a shift towards local control and sustainability. Traditional energy solutions often marginalize rural communities, but with projects like this, there is a move toward balanced resource distribution. Microgrid and fuel cell installation signify a technological evolution, enabling rural areas to retain and manage their resources effectively. “It seems like the workforce development and equity work that PNNL is doing is pretty innovative,” noted Lewis, emphasizing PNNL’s efforts to engage more of the community and include disadvantaged community members.

Sustainability goals and future prospects

A scenic fall view from the Goldendale Observatory State Park, looking south towards the city of Goldendale. (Photo by Andrea Starr | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

Through its partnership with PNNL, KVH sets a precedent for rural communities to become active stakeholders in the energy economy, fostering a future where equitable and sustainable energy solutions are within everyone's reach.

Looking ahead, KVH aims to transition to carbon-free operations fully with technologies like a ground source heat pump. They plan to stay connected with PNNL and leverage their expertise in pushing the boundaries of sustainable infrastructure. “We've made some good friends throughout ES4SE, and the networking opportunities have been incredibly valuable, allowing us to learn from other projects and apply innovative solutions to our own challenges…I feel like everyone at PNNL is always there to help and give ideas," said Lewis.

Visit the ES4SE Technical Assistance Program page to learn more about the initiative or get connected with the team. If you, or someone you know, may be interested in receiving assistance with project scoping and funding, keep an eye out for the application that is tentatively scheduled to be available in early 2025.