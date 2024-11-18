Architessa Accepting Toys for Tots Donations at Maryland, DC and Virginia Showrooms
Architessa showrooms in D.C., Md., and Va. will accept toy donations for Toys for Tots
ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architessa, a tile and stone brand headquartered in Rockville, MD, will serve as a Toys for Tots donation drop-off site collecting new, unwrapped toys now through Wednesday, December 11th. Architessa has partnered with Toys for Tots for several years as an official drop-off location.
Donations may also be ordered via Architessa’s online wishlist (www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/N8OBJ4I9DT17?ref_=wl_share). Any toy items purchased via the online wishlist should be shipped to the Architessa Rockville location where staff will add to the official donation box.
Those interested in making a toy donation can bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the locations listed here until the cutoff date:
Rockville Showroom Drop-off Location
1170 Rockville Pike, STE 1C Rockville, MD 20852
Baltimore Showroom Drop-off Location
3500 Boston Street, Suite B Baltimore, MD 21224
Washington, D.C. Showroom Drop-off Location
2212 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007
Alexandria Showroom Drop-off Location
203 South Union Street Alexandria, VA 22314
Vienna Showroom Drop-off Location
172 Maple Avenue West Vienna, VA 22180
Richmond Showroom Drop-off Location
1726 E Main St., Richmond, VA 23223
VIEW ALL ARCHITESSA LOCATIONS AT architessa.com/pages/locations
Courtney Knoerlein
Architessa
+1 301-251-3532
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.