Architessa Accepting Toys for Tots Donations at Maryland, DC and Virginia Showrooms

Toys for Tots Donations are Being Accepted at Architessa Showrooms Architessa - a comprehensive tile and stone company that works with homeowners, designers, architects, and more to find the perfect tile for every project.

Architessa showrooms in D.C., Md., and Va. will accept toy donations for Toys for Tots

Building and nurturing community creates real meaning to our work.” — Architessa Core Value

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architessa, a tile and stone brand headquartered in Rockville, MD, will serve as a Toys for Tots donation drop-off site collecting new, unwrapped toys now through Wednesday, December 11th. Architessa has partnered with Toys for Tots for several years as an official drop-off location.

Donations may also be ordered via Architessa’s online wishlist (www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/N8OBJ4I9DT17?ref_=wl_share). Any toy items purchased via the online wishlist should be shipped to the Architessa Rockville location where staff will add to the official donation box.

Those interested in making a toy donation can bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the locations listed here until the cutoff date:

Rockville Showroom Drop-off Location

1170 Rockville Pike, STE 1C Rockville, MD 20852

Baltimore Showroom Drop-off Location

3500 Boston Street, Suite B Baltimore, MD 21224

Washington, D.C. Showroom Drop-off Location

2212 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007

Alexandria Showroom Drop-off Location

203 South Union Street Alexandria, VA 22314

Vienna Showroom Drop-off Location

172 Maple Avenue West Vienna, VA 22180

Richmond Showroom Drop-off Location

1726 E Main St., Richmond, VA 23223

VIEW ALL ARCHITESSA LOCATIONS AT architessa.com/pages/locations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.